Mar 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Matt Jones hits his tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Jones seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Valero Texas Open. He took 26th at the par-72 TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015.

How to Watch Matt Jones at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +13000

Jones' Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Jones has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Jones has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his most recent appearance at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Jones placed 26th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +5 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 52 +8 $28,170 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +7 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 15 -8 $189,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 58 -1 $18,696

