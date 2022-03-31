How to Watch Matt Jones at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matt Jones seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Valero Texas Open. He took 26th at the par-72 TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015.
How to Watch Matt Jones at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +13000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Jones' Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Jones has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Jones has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Jones placed 26th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+5
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
52
+8
$28,170
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
15
-8
$189,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
58
-1
$18,696
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)