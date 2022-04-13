How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Matt Kuchar ended the weekend at -11, good for a second-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 aiming for better results.
How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
Kuchar's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kuchar has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kuchar has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- The last time Kuchar played this course (2021), he placed 18th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
2
-11
$765,400
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
16
-10
$118,950
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
67
E
$24,960
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
-1
$0
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
