Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Matt Kuchar plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Matt Kuchar ended the weekend at -11, good for a second-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 aiming for better results.

How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Kuchar's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Kuchar has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Kuchar has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

The last time Kuchar played this course (2021), he placed 18th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 2 -11 $765,400 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 16 -10 $118,950 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +3 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 67 E $24,960 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC -1 $0

