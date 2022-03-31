How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matt Kuchar will appear March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. In his most recent tournament he placed 16th in the Valspar Championship, shooting -10 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead).
How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +7500
Kuchar's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kuchar has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kuchar has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Kuchar placed 15th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
16
-10
$118,950
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
67
E
$24,960
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
-1
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
