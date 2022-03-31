How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Matt Kuchar plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Kuchar will appear March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. In his most recent tournament he placed 16th in the Valspar Championship, shooting -10 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead).

How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +7500

+7500 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kuchar's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Kuchar has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Kuchar has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his most recent appearance at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Kuchar placed 15th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 16 -10 $118,950 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +3 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 67 E $24,960 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC -1 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -1 $0

