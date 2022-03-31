How to Watch Matt Wallace at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 21, 2021; Kiawah Island, South Carolina, USA; Matt Wallace hits from the seventh tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Wallace enters play in San Antonio, Texas ranked No. 110 in the world, and is looking for better results March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Valspar Championship

How to Watch Matt Wallace at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +25000

Wallace's Recent Performance

Over his last six rounds, Wallace has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Wallace has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +8 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +11 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +8 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +5 $0

