How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Matthew Fitzpatrick plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Fitzpatrick will compete in the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 after an 18th-place finish in Austin, Texas at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.

How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +5000

Fitzpatrick's Recent Performance

Fitzpatrick has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing five straight with a better-than-average score.

Over his last six rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last six rounds.

Over his last six rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Fitzpatrick last played at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021 and finished 34th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 18 - $133,875 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 5 -14 $301,275 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 9 -1 $339,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 10 -12 $198,850

