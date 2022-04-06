How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthew Fitzpatrick will compete in the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 after an 18th-place finish in Austin, Texas at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +5000
Fitzpatrick's Recent Performance
- Fitzpatrick has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing five straight with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last six rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last six rounds.
- Over his last six rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Fitzpatrick last played at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021 and finished 34th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
18
-
$133,875
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
5
-14
$301,275
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
9
-1
$339,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
10
-12
$198,850
