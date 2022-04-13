How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthew NeSmith looks for a higher finish in the 2022 RBC Heritage after he placed 48th shooting -4 in this tournament a year ago at Harbour Town Golf Links.
How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
NeSmith's Recent Performance
- NeSmith has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- NeSmith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- NeSmith last played at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021 and finished 48th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+3
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
3
-16
$460,200
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
25
+1
$62,800
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
55
-2
$27,600
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)