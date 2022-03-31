How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Matthew NeSmith plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew NeSmith will appear in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 after a third-place finish in Palm Harbor, Florida at the Valspar Championship.

How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +10000

NeSmith's Recent Performance

NeSmith has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, NeSmith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 3 -16 $460,200 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +9 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 25 +1 $62,800 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 55 -2 $27,600 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +2 $0

