How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthew NeSmith will appear in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 after a third-place finish in Palm Harbor, Florida at the Valspar Championship.
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +10000
NeSmith's Recent Performance
- NeSmith has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, NeSmith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
3
-16
$460,200
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
25
+1
$62,800
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
55
-2
$27,600
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
