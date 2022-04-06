How to Watch Matthew Wolff at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthew Wolff will compete April 7-10 in the 2022 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In his most recent tournament he finished 60th in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, shooting at Austin Country Club.
How to Watch Matthew Wolff at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +18000
Wolff's Recent Performance
- Wolff has finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Wolff has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- Wolff struggled, failing to make the cut the last time he played Augusta National Golf Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
60
-
$41,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
61
+10
$26,040
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+17
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
64
-2
$18,228
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
