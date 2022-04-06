How to Watch Matthew Wolff at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 24, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Matthew Wolff hits his approach to #12 during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Wolff will compete April 7-10 in the 2022 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In his most recent tournament he finished 60th in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, shooting at Austin Country Club.

How to Watch Matthew Wolff at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +18000

+18000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wolff's Recent Performance

Wolff has finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Wolff has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Wolff struggled, failing to make the cut the last time he played Augusta National Golf Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 60 - $41,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +9 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 61 +10 $26,040 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +17 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 64 -2 $18,228

Regional restrictions apply.