How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthias Schwab finished 56th in the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2020, shooting a -4 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 24-27 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +3000
Schwab's Recent Performance
- Schwab has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Schwab has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
- In 2020, Schwab's last time competing at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), he placed 56th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
7
-11
$97,356
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
7
-3
$260,000
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
49
-5
$21,089
November 18-21
The RSM Classic
22
-10
$72,360
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
