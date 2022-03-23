How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Matthias Schwab reacts after missing a putt during the Barracuda Championship PGA golf tournament at Tahoe Mt. Club's Old Greenwood golf course in Truckee, California on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Matthias Schwab finished 56th in the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2020, shooting a -4 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 24-27 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +3000

+3000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Schwab's Recent Performance

Schwab has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Schwab has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In 2020, Schwab's last time competing at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), he placed 56th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 7 -11 $97,356 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 7 -3 $260,000 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 49 -5 $21,089 November 18-21 The RSM Classic 22 -10 $72,360

Regional restrictions apply.