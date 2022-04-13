How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthias Schwab (No. 165 in the world) will appear at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina for the 2022 RBC Heritage from April 14-17.
How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Schwab's Recent Performance
- Schwab will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last eight rounds, Schwab has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Schwab has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
8
-9
$234,350
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
44
-5
$11,371
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
7
-11
$97,356
