How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 20, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; Matthias Schwab plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Matthias Schwab (No. 165 in the world) will appear at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina for the 2022 RBC Heritage from April 14-17.

How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the RBC Heritage

  • Date: April 14-17, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
  • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Schwab's Recent Performance

  • Schwab will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
  • Over his last eight rounds, Schwab has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
  • Over his last eight rounds, Schwab has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

8

-9

$234,350

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

44

-5

$11,371

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

MC

+1

$0

March 3- 6

Puerto Rico Open

7

-11

$97,356

How To Watch

April
13
2022

RBC Heritage, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
