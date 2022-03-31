How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthias Schwab enters the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 after a 44th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his most recent competition.
How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +13000
Schwab's Recent Performance
- Schwab has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score tiwce and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Schwab has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
44
-5
$11,371
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
7
-11
$97,356
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
7
-3
$260,000
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
49
-5
$21,089
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
