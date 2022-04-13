How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Maverick McNealy tees off during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Maverick McNealy, the No. 72 player in the world, looks to improve upon his fourth-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 14-17.

How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

McNealy's Recent Performance

McNealy will try to make the cut for the 12th straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Over his last 12 rounds, McNealy has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 12 rounds.

McNealy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.

McNealy last played at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021 and placed fourth in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 35 -5 $41,925 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 46 -1 $57,700 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 73 +14 $23,880 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 7 -12 $390,000 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 33 -7 $43,548

