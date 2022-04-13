How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Maverick McNealy, the No. 72 player in the world, looks to improve upon his fourth-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 14-17.
How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
McNealy's Recent Performance
- McNealy will try to make the cut for the 12th straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, McNealy has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 12 rounds.
- McNealy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.
- McNealy last played at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021 and placed fourth in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
35
-5
$41,925
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
46
-1
$57,700
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
73
+14
$23,880
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
7
-12
$390,000
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
33
-7
$43,548
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Time
/EST