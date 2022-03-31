How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Maverick McNealy tees off during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Last tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Maverick McNealy posted a 46th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Valero Texas Open aiming to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +3500

McNealy's Recent Performance

McNealy has made the cut in 10 straight events.

Over his last 12 rounds, McNealy has finished below par seven times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

McNealy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 46 -1 $57,700 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 73 +14 $23,880 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 7 -12 $390,000 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 33 -7 $43,548 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 30 -8 $53,760

