Skip to main content

How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Maverick McNealy tees off during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Maverick McNealy tees off during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Last tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Maverick McNealy posted a 46th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Valero Texas Open aiming to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the Valero Texas Open

  • Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: San Antonio, Texas
  • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
  • Odds to Win: +3500
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

McNealy's Recent Performance

  • McNealy has made the cut in 10 straight events.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, McNealy has finished below par seven times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • McNealy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

46

-1

$57,700

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

73

+14

$23,880

February 17-20

The Genesis Invitational

7

-12

$390,000

February 3- 6

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

33

-7

$43,548

January 26-29

Farmers Insurance Open

30

-8

$53,760

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
31
2022

Valero Texas Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Abraham Ancer tees off on the 6th hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Abraham Ancer at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | March 31 - April 3

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Beau Hossler hits his tee shot on the ninth hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Beau Hossler at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | March 31 - April 3

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Martin Trainer plays is shot on the eighteenth tee during the first round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Martin Trainer at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | March 31 - April 3

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
January 16, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Lucas Glover hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Lucas Glover at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | March 31 - April 3

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Rickie Fowler greets courtesy walkers on the first tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Rickie Fowler at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | March 31 - April 3

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Chez Reavie hits from the fourth tee during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chez Reavie at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | March 31 - April 3

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Robert Streb tees off on the 3rd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Robert Streb at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | March 31 - April 3

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Sahith Theegala plays his shot on the 3rd tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sahith Theegala at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | March 31 - April 3

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Chad Ramey looks on during the third round of the American Express golf tournament at La Quinta Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chad Ramey at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | March 31 - April 3

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy