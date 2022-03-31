How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Maverick McNealy posted a 46th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Valero Texas Open aiming to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +3500
McNealy's Recent Performance
- McNealy has made the cut in 10 straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, McNealy has finished below par seven times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- McNealy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
46
-1
$57,700
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
73
+14
$23,880
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
7
-12
$390,000
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
33
-7
$43,548
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
30
-8
$53,760
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
