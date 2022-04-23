How to Watch Mavericks at Jazz

Skip to main content

How to Watch Game 4: Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dallas Mavericks have the opportunity to go up 3-1 on the road against the Utah Jazz without Luka Doncic today.

All season the Mavericks (2-1) have been building their team for these kinds of moments. New head coach Jason Kidd wanted to give agency to their playmakers and take pressure off Luka Doncic, which has paid off as they are up on the Jazz (1-2) with their All-NBA star not playing a minute in the series and the team relying on overall team play, defense and rising star Jalen Brunson.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz Game 4 today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Watch Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz Game 4 online with fuboTV:

Dallas used balance with seven players in double figures scoring led by Jalen Brunson to a big game three win on the road:

Without Doncic in the line-up, Dallas has five players averaging double-figures scoring and six players averaging nearly two or more assists per game.

The team is playing a cohesive style based on their defense and waves of players that can shoot, defend and make a play.

Through three games Brunson has shown that he can run his own team, with or without Doncic on the court. He is averaging 32.0 points, 5.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds through three games on 51-41-85 splits. All up from the regular season where he averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

A big function of the Dallas success has been the horrendous perimeter defense from Utah that has made Rudy Gobert, one of the best defenders in the last 25 years, left on an island to guard the rim, paint, elbow, corners and three-point line.

If the Utah defense does not put away the red muleta then this series will be over and the team might be put out to pasture this summer.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz Game 4

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)
Time
4:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Apr 18, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the second quarter in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
