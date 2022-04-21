How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz, Game 3

The series shifts to Utah as the Mavericks and the Jazz both look to take a 2-1 lead in Game 3 today.

Every year, the Jazz (1-1) seem to find a way to shoot themselves in the foot in the playoffs. They have a talented roster, an All-NBA duo in three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and offensive dynamo Donovan Mitchell, yet they found a way to leave Texas tied with the Mavericks (1-1) despite Luka Doncic playing zero minutes so far.

Who said Dallas needs Doncic when they have Jalen Brunson torching the Utah defense for 41 points?

It is every road team's goal to steal one game on the road. Utah did that and now if they take care of business at home, it can still win this series, but losing to Dallas without Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. the way it did had to be deflating for the Texan club.

Utah was up seven points at the half (55-48) and four points heading into the fourth quarter (81-77) before its defense became a turnstile.

In the final period, Dallas scored 33 points on 11-for-18 shooting (6-of-8 from three) where Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie either drove in for a lay-up or kicked out for an open three to a teammate on virtually every possession. They combined for 12 points and five assists in the final period, carving up the Utah defense.

The positives for Utah were Bojan Bogdanovic getting going with 25 points on 15 shots and Jordan Clarkson coming off the bench for 21 points on 11 shots.

The offense is not the issue for Utah right now — it is its defense, especially late in games when its perimeter defenders wave the white flag for drives and leave Gobert out to dry covering the paint, middle and corner threes play after play.

That has to change tonight or Utah will find itself down 2-1 to a Doncic-less team.

