How to Watch Clippers vs Mavericks

The Clippers and Mavericks have split their first two games with today serving as a tiebreaker.

For the past two seasons, the Mavericks have seen their seasons end against the Clippers in the first round of the playoffs. Both teams seem to have very different paths this season due to injuries to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Los Angeles’s two All-NBA talents.

Now Dallas is surging as one of the best defensive teams in the NBA with some more versatility on offense and Jason Kidd at the wheel as head coach.

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas Mavericks today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Dallas is coming off a huge win with Luka Dončić showing the NBA how it is done with 33 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.

In their two games this season, both back in November when Los Angeles had George and were playing like a playoff team, the teams split games. Dallas won the second game 112-104 with Dončić in the line-up and lost the first game in a grind without its All-NBA playmaker.

It was a tale of two games with Los Angeles winning 97-91 and Dallas winning 112-104 in overtime.

Now Dallas comes in with its star but lacking Tim Hardaway Jr.

Dallas has won three in a row and looks to finish out this home stand with a 5-1 record after two straight games with Los Angeles before hitting the road for one of its toughest stretches of the season.

The Clippers have lost two in a row but have been able to keep their heads near or above water in a very tough Western Conference.

Regional restrictions may apply.