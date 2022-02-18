Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Thursday night in NBA action, the Mavericks will travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward on Thursday night with quite a few good games for fans to watch. With these being the last games before the All-Star break, all teams are looking to end this "half" of the season strong. One intriguing matchup to keep an eye on will feature the Mavericks traveling to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans.

How to Watch the Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Live stream the Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Mavericks hold a 34-24 record and are back to being a serious contender in the Western Conference. Led by Luka Doncic, the sky is the limit for this team if they play up to their full potential. Dallas is coming off of a big 107-99 win over the Heat in their last outing.

On the other side of the court, the Pelicans are 23-35 and are hoping to fight for a spot in the play-in tournament. They made a huge trade ahead of the deadline to acquire CJ McCollum and are looking like a dangerous squad. Last time out, the Pelicans ended up losing to the Grizzlies by a final score of 121-109.

While the Mavericks are the better team by record, the Pelicans will not go down without a fight. This is going to be a game that fans won't want to miss. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big win.

Jan 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
