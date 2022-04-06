How to Watch Max Homa at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Max Homa tees off on the sixth during the third round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Max Homa hits the links in the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 after a 35th-place finish in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in his most recent tournament.

How to Watch Max Homa at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +8000

Homa's Recent Performance

Homa has made the cut in five straight events.

Homa has finished below par three times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Homa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

The last time he competed at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, Homa missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 35 - $58,239 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 17 +2 $183,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 10 -10 $303,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 14 -11 $133,250

