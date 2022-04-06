How to Watch Max Homa at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Max Homa hits the links in the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 after a 35th-place finish in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Max Homa at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +8000
Homa's Recent Performance
- Homa has made the cut in five straight events.
- Homa has finished below par three times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Homa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- The last time he competed at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, Homa missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
35
-
$58,239
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
17
+2
$183,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
10
-10
$303,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
14
-11
$133,250
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
