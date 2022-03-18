Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday night in NBA action, the Grizzlies will hit the road to take on the Hawks in Atlanta.

The 2021-22 NBA season is coming down the stretch and the playoffs are right around the corner. With that in mind, every team across the league is looking to finish the year strong. One intriguing matchup to watch on Friday evening will feature the Grizzlies traveling to Atlanta to take on the Hawks.

How to Watch the Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks Today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA TV

Live stream the Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Grizzlies hold a 48-22 record and have become a serious contender in the Western Conference. Led by Ja Morant, Memphis has shown no signs of slowing down and is a real threat. Last game, the Grizzlies ended up blowing out the Pacers by a final score of 135-102.

On the other side of the court, the Hawks are in the mix of the playoff race in the East. Atlanta holds a 34-35 record coming into this game and needs to string a few wins together. In their last game, the Hawks ended up falling to the Hornets by a final score of 116-106.

While the Grizzlies are favored to win this game, the Hawks are no pushover team. This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big win.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
