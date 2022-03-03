How to Watch Grizzlies at Celtics

The Grizzlies and Celtics feature a litany of All-Star talent to show off in tonight's showdown on Thursday.

The Ja Morant show is headed to Boston for this primetime matchup between the Grizzlies and Celtics. Morant somehow just keeps getting better and earning personal bests as he's helped move the Grizzlies into a legitimate contender. In the Grizzlies' last game against San Antonio, Morant scored a career-high 52 points leading Memphis to a 118-105 over the Spurs.

How to Watch: Memphis Grizzlies at Boston Celtics Today

Game Date: Mar. 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live stream Memphis Grizzlies at Boston Celtics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

He can will his team to a win on any given night. He was the consensus No. 2 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft but has easily been the best player to come out of that class. With a win over Boston and a Warriors' loss to Dallas tonight, Memphis could move into the second spot in the Western Conference.

Boston will have something to say about that as it is playing some of its best basketball of the season. The Celtics are only 4.5 games back of first and are coming off a win against the Hawks after an uncharacteristic blowout loss against the Indiana Pacers. This will be one of the best games of the evening and you're not going to want to miss it.

Regional restrictions may apply.