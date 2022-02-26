How to Watch Grizzlies at Bulls

Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Memphis Grizzlies come to Chicago looking to put an end to the Bulls' six-game winning streak.

DeMar DeRozan somehow just keeps getting better and better. He was already one of the best players on the Raptors and Spurs in recent memory. He is the reason Chicago has ascended to the top of the Eastern Conference after struggling for more than half a decade to build an identity after Derrick Rose.

 There were talks in the offseason to bring him home to LA to play for the Lakers and it's clear that the Bulls got the better end of that deal as he has to be considered more and more in the MVP conversation along with Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo. 

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Chicago Bulls Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Memphis Grizzlies at Chicago Bulls game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In Chicago's last game, DeRozan scored 37 points on 15-21 shooting in a close 112-108 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. With that performance, he has scored 35 or more points on 50 percent or better shooting in eight straight games. The NBA record before this was seven that DeRozan set on Feb. 16. He will go for 35 or more tonight and if he does he will be one game away from Michael Jordan who has the most such games in franchise history with 10. 

It's impossible to ignore DeRozan in the MVP conversation and it should have happened much sooner — probably dating back to those back-to-back buzzer-beaters around New Year's. 

That is a lot to contend with but the Memphis Grizzlies are more than capable of ending Chicago's six-game winning streak. While the Grizz are nine games out of first in the Western Conference, they actually have two more wins than the Bulls who are first in the East. 

Memphis is coming off a loss though in their last game on Thursday to the improving Minnesota Timberwolves. This game is going to be so close and will probably come down to which superstar, DeRozan or Ja Morant, will take command in the last moments of this game. Get your popcorn ready. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Oct 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) is defended by Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Bulls

By Ben Macaluso
1 minute ago
Jan 21, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) drives into Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Heat

By Ben Macaluso
1 minute ago
Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) looks to pass as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) looks on during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Cleveland Cavaliers

By Ben Macaluso
1 minute ago
USATSI_17445307
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Wisconsin Herd

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Supercross
AMA Supercross

How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 8

By Justin Carter
1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots a jumper over Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kansas at Baylor in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Feb 8, 2022; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Xavier DuSell (53) tries to shoot against Utah State Aggies forwards Justin Bean (34) and Brandon Horvath (4) during OT at Arena-Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Nevada at Wyoming in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Feb 21, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots as Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wake Forest vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 21, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots as Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Louisville vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy