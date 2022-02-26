How to Watch Grizzlies at Bulls

The Memphis Grizzlies come to Chicago looking to put an end to the Bulls' six-game winning streak.

DeMar DeRozan somehow just keeps getting better and better. He was already one of the best players on the Raptors and Spurs in recent memory. He is the reason Chicago has ascended to the top of the Eastern Conference after struggling for more than half a decade to build an identity after Derrick Rose.

There were talks in the offseason to bring him home to LA to play for the Lakers and it's clear that the Bulls got the better end of that deal as he has to be considered more and more in the MVP conversation along with Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Chicago Bulls Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

In Chicago's last game, DeRozan scored 37 points on 15-21 shooting in a close 112-108 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. With that performance, he has scored 35 or more points on 50 percent or better shooting in eight straight games. The NBA record before this was seven that DeRozan set on Feb. 16. He will go for 35 or more tonight and if he does he will be one game away from Michael Jordan who has the most such games in franchise history with 10.

It's impossible to ignore DeRozan in the MVP conversation and it should have happened much sooner — probably dating back to those back-to-back buzzer-beaters around New Year's.

That is a lot to contend with but the Memphis Grizzlies are more than capable of ending Chicago's six-game winning streak. While the Grizz are nine games out of first in the Western Conference, they actually have two more wins than the Bulls who are first in the East.

Memphis is coming off a loss though in their last game on Thursday to the improving Minnesota Timberwolves. This game is going to be so close and will probably come down to which superstar, DeRozan or Ja Morant, will take command in the last moments of this game. Get your popcorn ready.

