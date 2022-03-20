How to Watch Grizzlies at Rockets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Grizzlies look to get their win back against the Rockets here when the two teams meet on Sunday.

The Grizzlies (48-23) have risen up to the second seed in the Western Conference in the past few weeks. They overtook the Warriors, who are dealing with a new injury every week. Now, Memphis has the opportunity to create some distance between the rest of the Western Conference with the last-place Rockets (17-53) next on deck.

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Houston actually stole the last game between these teams 123-112 behind 81 combined points from Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr. and rookie Jalen Green:

Wood led the way with 28 points and 13 rebounds, with Porter Jr. adding in 29 points and five assists. Green finished with one of his better overall games of the season with 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists that night.

Memphis could not find any rhythm, going 5-for-26 from three and 19-of-27 from the line as a team.

Despite that loss, Memphis is 5-1 in its last six games and enjoying one of the best seasons in franchise history.

In the 26 years before this season, the Grizzlies have only won at least 50 games four times. With a win today, this year's team would be one away from becoming the next team in history to reach that mark. In fact, with 11 games left on the schedule (seven at home and four against sub-.500 teams) they will assuredly win 50-plus games and perhaps even threaten their franchise record of 56 wins.

Starting today, Memphis needs to go 3-8 to finish with the third-best record in franchise history and 8-3 to tie the franchise's best overall mark.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
