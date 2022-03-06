How to Watch Grizzlies at Rockets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Grizzlies look to pad their status in the Western Conference as they travel to Houston where the Rockets will try to end their slide.

The Grizzlies now have the second-best record in the NBA. With LeBron James scoring 56 points in a Lakers win over the Warriors yesterday, the Grizzlies now solely hold the second spot in the Western Conference behind only the best team in basketball, the Suns. The Grizzlies have a great chance to pad that lead with their matchup against the Rockets tonight. 

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets Today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Live stream Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Memphis was coming off two exciting wins against the Bulls and Spurs fueled by incredible play by Ja Morant. He excelled in the Grizzlies' game against the Celtics, scoring 38 points but Jayson Tatum scored 37 on his birthday as the Celtics pulled away in the second half. The Grizzlies rebounded from that setback with a win against the Magic 124-96 in their last game. 

Morant scored 25 in that game but more importantly, Desmond Bane scored 24. They are finding more ways to win this season because it isn't just the Morant show like it has been in seasons past. Look for them to get a variety of playmakers to contribute tonight against the Rockets. 

Outside of their 15-game losing streak at the beginning of the season, Houston has lost 12 in a row and 16 of its last 17. The bright side is that the Rockets played the Clippers and Jazz tough, forcing the latter into overtime and only losing by five. 

Former Rocket DeMarcus Cousins dropped 31 in their last game against the Nuggets. They are still trying to find the identity of this young team after James Harden left now more than a year ago. Can this be the game where they break the streak and find a statement win at home? 

