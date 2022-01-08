How to Watch Grizzlies at Clippers

The Grizzlies go for eight straight wins as they travel to Los Angeles where the Clippers try to get back to .500.

The Clippers have been struggling without Paul George as he has not played since the day after Christmas after being ruled out with a UCL tear in his elbow. The team is 2-5 in his absence and they will be without George for this game against the Grizzlies. That stretch includes losing their last two games against the Suns and Timberwolves in games that weren't at all close, the last of which dropped them below .500.

How to Watch: Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Clippers Today

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

The Clippers did get good news that there is a strong possibility that Kawhi Leonard will come back before the regular season is over as his ACL rehab is progressing well. Reggie Jackson, who is now leading the team in points per game, also conveyed that George could do the same. We will just have to wait and see how long this team can stay afloat without their two biggest stars.

L.A. is trying to break a four-game losing streak at home and it won't help that they are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies to do that. Memphis has been one of the best teams in the league since after the Christmas holiday. They've won seven games in a row including their last by thirty. It was against the Pistons but the Grizz will still be the favorites in this one, even on the road.

