How to Watch Grizzlies at Bucks

The Bucks host the hottest team in the league in the Grizzlies on Wednesday night, looking to bounce back at home.

This is a very intriguing matchup for many reasons. First, the Grizzlies are emerging as one of the best teams in the league now and not an up-and-coming team anymore. They are the third-best team in all of basketball and are looking for their seventh straight win on the road. Even more impressively, since the day after Christmas, the Grizzlies are 12-1.

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

They only just recently lost to the Mavericks before bouncing back in a big way in their last game against the Bulls. Memphis won 119-106 with the dynamic combination of Desmond Bane and Ja Morant each scoring 25. Although the Bulls were shorthanded, it was still an impressive victory over what was the best team in the Eastern Conference.

Memphis might be favored on the road even against the defending champion Bucks, who lost to the Hawks in a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals. Milwaukee was up most of the game but let the Hawks rally to take the 121-114 victory. Atlanta had lost 10 straight home games up to that point and let up 30 points to Trae Young. Milwaukee can't afford that tonight with Morant, as the Grizzlies are cohesively a much better team.

Being at home should help their cause, though.

