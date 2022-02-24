How to Watch Grizzlies at Timberwolves

Today is the final regular-season game between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves.

The Grizzlies (41-19) were one of the hottest teams in the NBA heading into the All-Star break, and there is an opportunity for them to climb the ladder in the Western Conference with the giants ahead of them a step slow due to injuries.

They start their post-All-Star run with the Timberwolves (31-28), who are playing their best overall basketball of the season and probably in years. These are two of the best young teams in the league playing for playoff seeding.

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Memphis won the last time these two teams met with five players in double-figures and a strong second half of team basketball:

Minnesota let a good opportunity slip through its fingers against Memphis a month ago. The Timberwolves had a seven-point lead entering the second half and were in the game in the final minutes before a huge John Konchar bucket.

They got 74 points from their big three in Anthony Edwards (30 points), Karl-Anthony Towns (25 points and nine rebounds) and D’Angelo Russell (29 points and six assists) but still lost.

The rest of the roster only added in 24 points total, with the bench accounting for only 13 points total.

For Memphis, the Grizzlies have the opportunity to rise up past the No. 3 seed the Warriors and the Suns, with Draymond Green and Chris Paul on the mend.

They are the hottest team in the NBA, having gone 22-5 in their last 27 games. There is something special happening in Memphis right now and the sky is truly the limit.

