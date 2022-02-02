How to Watch Grizzlies at Knicks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Grizzlies are set to travel to New York to take on the Knicks in an intriguing Wednesday night matchup.

The 2021-22 NBA season continues forward with a great slate of games on the schedule for Wednesday night.

One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Grizzlies traveling to Madison Square Garden to face off against the Knicks.

How to Watch the Memphis Grizzlies at New York Knicks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

Live stream the Memphis Grizzlies at New York Knicks game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Grizzlies are 35-18 and are looking like one of the top contenders in the Western Conference. Ja Morant and company have been dominant lately and certainly aren't a team to take lightly. Memphis is coming off of a rough 122-119 loss against the 76ers and will look to get back in the win column.

On the other side of the matchup today, the Knicks are 24-27 on the year. New York has struggled to find consistency in a big way and could look to make a move or two ahead of the NBA trade deadline. The Knicks are fresh off of a 116-96 victory over the Kings last time out.

This should be a very fun matchup to watch between two hungry teams. The Grizzlies are favored to win, but the Knicks are playing with a level of desperation. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big win.

How To Watch

February
2
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
