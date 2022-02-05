How to Watch Grizzlies at Magic

The Grizzlies look to continue their roll on the road when they face off against the Magic on Saturday.

The Grizzlies are just right outside the upper echelon of the NBA, held primarily by the Suns and then followed by the Warriors. Memphis is still winning at a high pace, taking four of its last five games. The Grizzlies bounced back in their last game against the Knicks after starting their road trip with an overtime loss against the 76ers.

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Orlando Magic Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Their dynamic duo of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. put on a show at Madison Square Garden and has become the foundation of the team's recent success. Look for them to put on a bigger show against the Magic even on the road. The Magic have been doing better of late though, winning three of their last five.

They rallied back against the Pacers, winning 119-118. Gary Harris led the way in the comeback who has been a nice pickup from the trade for Aaron Gordon last season. They might not have the record they want but can give any team a difficult time on any given night.

