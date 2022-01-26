How to Watch Grizzlies at Spurs

The Grizzlies have gone 2-3 recently and look to rebound against the Spurs on Wednesday night.

Memphis (32-17) is one of the best teams in the NBA this season, but it dropped two games recently to division rival Dallas. The Grizzlies will look to rebound against the Spurs (18-30), one of the worst teams in the Western Conference. This season, Memphis won the only game between these two teams and looks to follow up on that today.

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

In their only game this season, Memphis downed the Spurs 118-105 behind Ja Morant’s 30 points, eight assists and six rebound performance:

Memphis closed the year in 2021 with a win over San Antonio with six players in double figures and 43 points from their bench.

Tyus Jones (18 points and four assists) and Brandon Clarke (17 points and nine rebounds) allowed Memphis to keep its lead and outlast San Antonio. Morant paced the starters with his ninth 30-plus point game of the season.

For San Antonio, it played without its engine on both ends, Dejounte Murray.

In his absence, Derrick White attempted to fill the void with 15 points and nine assists. Overall as a team, the Spurs had five players in double-figures but nobody with more than 15 points in the game.

This will be a different game with Murray in the line-up and his 19.3 points, 9.0 assists, 8.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game on 45-32-73 splits. The potential of a Morant-Murray duel is one of the best match-ups on the perimeter in the NBA today.

