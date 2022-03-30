Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Grizzlies take on Western Conference rival Spurs on Wednesday in an important matchup with regards to playoff seeding.

The Grizzlies are the second team in the Western Conference to secure a playoff spot. To date, they and the Suns have secured a spot and Phoenix has clinched home-court advantage.

They are 53-23 this season and an incredible 9-1 in their last 10 games, beating teams like the Bucks, Warriors and Nets in that stretch.

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs today:

Game Date: March 30, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Live stream Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Memphis leads the league in points and rebounds per game averaging 115 points and 49.6 rebounds per game.

Ja Morant, Memphis' leader, is averaging 27.6 points and 6.7 assists per game.

The Spurs are teetering on the brink of the playoffs. Currently, they are the first team out of the play-in tournament. However, they are only half of one game back from the Lakers to get into the playoffs.

They are 6-4 in their last 10 games which isn't bad, but they aren't going to secure that spot losing to teams like the Pelicans, Pacers and Kings.

Dejounte Murray, averaging 21.0 points and 9.3 assists, will provide an excellent matchup for Ja Morant in the star matchup of the game, if Morant, who is dealing with injury, suits up.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
30
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 8
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17972701
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Spurs

By Matthew Beighle3 minutes ago
USATSI_17978578
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Costa Rica vs. USMNT 2022 World Cup Qualifying

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
USATSI_16454132
Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

How to Watch Team Gold vs Team Purple in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
USATSI_17983387
NBA

How to Watch Kings at Rockets

By Ben Macaluso33 minutes ago
USATSI_17983732
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Thunder

By Ben Macaluso33 minutes ago
imago1010274719h
Fútbol Colombiano Primera División

How to Watch Millonarios vs. Junior

By Adam Childs33 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) and Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrate after a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates with the puck against New York Rangers center Andrew Copp (18) during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff48 minutes ago
USATSI_17595638
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Celtics

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy