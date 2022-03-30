How to Watch Grizzlies at Spurs

The Grizzlies take on Western Conference rival Spurs on Wednesday in an important matchup with regards to playoff seeding.

The Grizzlies are the second team in the Western Conference to secure a playoff spot. To date, they and the Suns have secured a spot and Phoenix has clinched home-court advantage.

They are 53-23 this season and an incredible 9-1 in their last 10 games, beating teams like the Bucks, Warriors and Nets in that stretch.

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs today:

Game Date: March 30, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Memphis leads the league in points and rebounds per game averaging 115 points and 49.6 rebounds per game.

Ja Morant, Memphis' leader, is averaging 27.6 points and 6.7 assists per game.

The Spurs are teetering on the brink of the playoffs. Currently, they are the first team out of the play-in tournament. However, they are only half of one game back from the Lakers to get into the playoffs.

They are 6-4 in their last 10 games which isn't bad, but they aren't going to secure that spot losing to teams like the Pelicans, Pacers and Kings.

Dejounte Murray, averaging 21.0 points and 9.3 assists, will provide an excellent matchup for Ja Morant in the star matchup of the game, if Morant, who is dealing with injury, suits up.

