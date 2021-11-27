Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) passes the ball as Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) passes the ball as Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    Two of the NBA's best scorers match up when Ja Morant (eighth, 25.3 points per game) and the Memphis Grizzlies (9-9) host Trae Young (eighth, 25.3) and the Atlanta Hawks (10-9) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Hawks

    Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Hawks

    • The Grizzlies score only 1.7 more points per game (110.3) than the Hawks allow (108.6).
    • When Memphis totals more than 108.6 points, it is 6-2.
    • When Atlanta allows fewer than 110.3 points, it is 8-3.
    • The Hawks' 110.3 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 115.5 the Grizzlies give up.
    • Atlanta is 5-1 when it scores more than 115.5 points.
    • Memphis has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.3 points.
    • The Grizzlies make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
    • In games Memphis shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
    • The Hawks have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
    • This season, Atlanta has an 8-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.8% from the field.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Morant, who scores 25.3 points and dishes out 7.1 assists per game.
    • Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 8.1 boards per game in addition to his 7.0 PPG average.
    • Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
    • Morant is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • The Hawks' Young racks up enough points (25.3 per game) and assists (9.1 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Clint Capela's stat line of 12.0 rebounds, 11.3 points and 1.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
    • Young averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
    • Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.3 per game.

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Rockets

    W 136-102

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Clippers

    W 120-108

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 138-95

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Jazz

    W 119-118

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Raptors

    L 126-113

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Magic

    W 129-111

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Celtics

    W 110-99

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Hornets

    W 115-105

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Thunder

    W 113-101

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Spurs

    W 124-106

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17214068
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Jazz

    52 seconds ago
    USATSI_17225813
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Nuggets

    52 seconds ago
    USATSI_15750709
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wichita State vs. Missouri in Men's College Basketball

    52 seconds ago
    Wichita State Shockers guard Tyson Etienne (1) reacts to an official's call during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Nikos Frazier/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wichita State vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    52 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    52 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) blocks the shot of Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    52 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) hits Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the face in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    52 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) passes the ball as Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    52 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles as Toronto Raptors guard-forward Gary Trent Jr. (33) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    52 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy