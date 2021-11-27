Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two of the NBA's best scorers match up when Ja Morant (eighth, 25.3 points per game) and the Memphis Grizzlies (9-9) host Trae Young (eighth, 25.3) and the Atlanta Hawks (10-9) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FedExForum
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Hawks
- The Grizzlies score only 1.7 more points per game (110.3) than the Hawks allow (108.6).
- When Memphis totals more than 108.6 points, it is 6-2.
- When Atlanta allows fewer than 110.3 points, it is 8-3.
- The Hawks' 110.3 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 115.5 the Grizzlies give up.
- Atlanta is 5-1 when it scores more than 115.5 points.
- Memphis has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.3 points.
- The Grizzlies make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- In games Memphis shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Hawks have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
- This season, Atlanta has an 8-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.8% from the field.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Morant, who scores 25.3 points and dishes out 7.1 assists per game.
- Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 8.1 boards per game in addition to his 7.0 PPG average.
- Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
- Morant is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The Hawks' Young racks up enough points (25.3 per game) and assists (9.1 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Clint Capela's stat line of 12.0 rebounds, 11.3 points and 1.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
- Young averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
- Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.3 per game.
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Rockets
W 136-102
Home
11/18/2021
Clippers
W 120-108
Home
11/20/2021
Timberwolves
L 138-95
Away
11/22/2021
Jazz
W 119-118
Away
11/24/2021
Raptors
L 126-113
Home
11/26/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/28/2021
Kings
-
Home
11/30/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/2/2021
Thunder
-
Home
12/4/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
12/6/2021
Heat
-
Away
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Magic
W 129-111
Home
11/17/2021
Celtics
W 110-99
Home
11/20/2021
Hornets
W 115-105
Home
11/22/2021
Thunder
W 113-101
Home
11/24/2021
Spurs
W 124-106
Away
11/26/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
11/27/2021
Knicks
-
Home
12/1/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/3/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/5/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/6/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away