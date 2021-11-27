Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) passes the ball as Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the NBA's best scorers match up when Ja Morant (eighth, 25.3 points per game) and the Memphis Grizzlies (9-9) host Trae Young (eighth, 25.3) and the Atlanta Hawks (10-9) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Hawks

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Hawks

The Grizzlies score only 1.7 more points per game (110.3) than the Hawks allow (108.6).

When Memphis totals more than 108.6 points, it is 6-2.

When Atlanta allows fewer than 110.3 points, it is 8-3.

The Hawks' 110.3 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 115.5 the Grizzlies give up.

Atlanta is 5-1 when it scores more than 115.5 points.

Memphis has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.3 points.

The Grizzlies make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

In games Memphis shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Hawks have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

This season, Atlanta has an 8-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.8% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Morant, who scores 25.3 points and dishes out 7.1 assists per game.

Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 8.1 boards per game in addition to his 7.0 PPG average.

Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

Morant is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks' Young racks up enough points (25.3 per game) and assists (9.1 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Clint Capela's stat line of 12.0 rebounds, 11.3 points and 1.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.

Young averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.

Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.3 per game.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/15/2021 Rockets W 136-102 Home 11/18/2021 Clippers W 120-108 Home 11/20/2021 Timberwolves L 138-95 Away 11/22/2021 Jazz W 119-118 Away 11/24/2021 Raptors L 126-113 Home 11/26/2021 Hawks - Home 11/28/2021 Kings - Home 11/30/2021 Raptors - Away 12/2/2021 Thunder - Home 12/4/2021 Mavericks - Away 12/6/2021 Heat - Away

Hawks Upcoming Schedule