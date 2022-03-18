Mar 16, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) makes a reverse dunk over Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (34-35) are up against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (48-22) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Hawks

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Hawks

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -5.5 237.5 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Grizzlies

The 114.7 points per game the Grizzlies average are only 2.5 more points than the Hawks give up (112.2).

When Memphis totals more than 112.2 points, it is 39-6.

When Atlanta gives up fewer than 114.7 points, it is 27-15.

The Hawks score an average of 112.8 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 109.4 the Grizzlies allow.

When it scores more than 109.4 points, Atlanta is 30-15.

Memphis is 37-6 when it gives up fewer than 112.8 points.

The Hawks are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

The Grizzlies average 14.2 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Hawks by 4.1 rebounds per contest.

The Hawks are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Morant, who scores 27.5 points and dishes out 6.7 assists per game.

Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, grabbing 9.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.2 points a contest.

Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch