How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (34-35) are up against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (48-22) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Hawks

Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Hawks

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Grizzlies

  • The 114.7 points per game the Grizzlies average are only 2.5 more points than the Hawks give up (112.2).
  • When Memphis totals more than 112.2 points, it is 39-6.
  • When Atlanta gives up fewer than 114.7 points, it is 27-15.
  • The Hawks score an average of 112.8 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 109.4 the Grizzlies allow.
  • When it scores more than 109.4 points, Atlanta is 30-15.
  • Memphis is 37-6 when it gives up fewer than 112.8 points.
  • The Hawks are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.
  • The Grizzlies average 14.2 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Hawks by 4.1 rebounds per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Morant, who scores 27.5 points and dishes out 6.7 assists per game.
  • Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, grabbing 9.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.2 points a contest.
  • Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
  • De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The Hawks' Young racks up enough points (28.0 per game) and assists (9.5 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 12.0 rebounds per game. He also notches 10.7 points and tacks on 1.3 assists per game.
  • Young averages 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
  • Young (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Atlanta while Capela (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
