How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (34-35) are up against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (48-22) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: State Farm Arena
Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Hawks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Grizzlies
-5.5
237.5 points
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Grizzlies
- The 114.7 points per game the Grizzlies average are only 2.5 more points than the Hawks give up (112.2).
- When Memphis totals more than 112.2 points, it is 39-6.
- When Atlanta gives up fewer than 114.7 points, it is 27-15.
- The Hawks score an average of 112.8 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 109.4 the Grizzlies allow.
- When it scores more than 109.4 points, Atlanta is 30-15.
- Memphis is 37-6 when it gives up fewer than 112.8 points.
- The Hawks are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.
- The Grizzlies average 14.2 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Hawks by 4.1 rebounds per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Morant, who scores 27.5 points and dishes out 6.7 assists per game.
- Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, grabbing 9.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.2 points a contest.
- Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The Hawks' Young racks up enough points (28.0 per game) and assists (9.5 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 12.0 rebounds per game. He also notches 10.7 points and tacks on 1.3 assists per game.
- Young averages 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
- Young (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Atlanta while Capela (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
