Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two of the NBA's best scorers square off when Jayson Tatum (11th, 25.3 points per game) and the Boston Celtics (36-27) host Ja Morant (fifth, 27.6) and the Memphis Grizzlies (43-20) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Grizzlies
- The Celtics put up 109.2 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 109.1 the Grizzlies give up.
- When Boston scores more than 109.1 points, it is 21-7.
- Memphis has a 32-4 record when allowing fewer than 109.2 points.
- The Grizzlies' 113.9 points per game are 10.0 more points than the 103.9 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- Memphis has put together a 41-8 record in games it scores more than 103.9 points.
- Boston is 35-16 when it gives up fewer than 113.9 points.
- The Celtics are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank first.
- The Celtics average 10.7 offensive rebounds per game, 3.4 rebounds less than the Grizzlies.
- The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Tatum, who averages 25.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.
- Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.5 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.3 assists in each contest.
- The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
- The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Morant averages 27.6 points and adds 6.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Grizzlies' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Steven Adams is at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard with 9.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 7.0 points and adds 3.3 assists per game.
- Desmond Bane is the most prolific from deep for the Grizzlies, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- De'Anthony Melton (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
March
3
2022
Memphis Grizzlies at Boston Celtics
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)