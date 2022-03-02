Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) dunks over Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the NBA's best scorers square off when Jayson Tatum (11th, 25.3 points per game) and the Boston Celtics (36-27) host Ja Morant (fifth, 27.6) and the Memphis Grizzlies (43-20) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Celtics

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Grizzlies

  • The Celtics put up 109.2 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 109.1 the Grizzlies give up.
  • When Boston scores more than 109.1 points, it is 21-7.
  • Memphis has a 32-4 record when allowing fewer than 109.2 points.
  • The Grizzlies' 113.9 points per game are 10.0 more points than the 103.9 the Celtics allow to opponents.
  • Memphis has put together a 41-8 record in games it scores more than 103.9 points.
  • Boston is 35-16 when it gives up fewer than 113.9 points.
  • The Celtics are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank first.
  • The Celtics average 10.7 offensive rebounds per game, 3.4 rebounds less than the Grizzlies.
  • The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Tatum, who averages 25.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.
  • Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.5 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.3 assists in each contest.
  • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
  • The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • Morant averages 27.6 points and adds 6.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Grizzlies' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Steven Adams is at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard with 9.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 7.0 points and adds 3.3 assists per game.
  • Desmond Bane is the most prolific from deep for the Grizzlies, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
  • De'Anthony Melton (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
