Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (56-25) will host the Boston Celtics (50-31) after winning 10 straight home games. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: FedExForum
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Celtics
- The Celtics score just 1.8 more points per game (111.4) than the Grizzlies give up (109.6).
- Boston is 34-9 when scoring more than 109.6 points.
- Memphis has a 42-4 record when giving up fewer than 111.4 points.
- The Grizzlies put up 11.3 more points per game (115.7) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (104.4).
- Memphis is 52-12 when it scores more than 104.4 points.
- Boston is 45-22 when it gives up fewer than 115.7 points.
- The Celtics make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- Boston is 37-8 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Grizzlies' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- This season, Memphis has a 51-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.5% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 points, eight rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.
- Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.9 assists in each contest.
- The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down three threes per game.
- The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane is the top scorer for the Grizzlies with 18.2 points per game. He also adds 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game to his stats.
- Steven Adams has a stat line of 10 rebounds, 6.9 points and 3.4 assists per game for Memphis to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyus Jones has the top spot for assists with 4.4 per game, adding 8.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per outing.
- Bane is the top scorer from distance for the Grizzlies, hitting three threes per game.
- Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.3 per game).
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/30/2022
Heat
L 106-98
Home
4/1/2022
Pacers
W 128-123
Home
4/3/2022
Wizards
W 144-102
Home
4/6/2022
Bulls
W 117-94
Away
4/7/2022
Bucks
L 127-121
Away
4/10/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/30/2022
Spurs
W 112-111
Away
4/1/2022
Suns
W 122-114
Home
4/5/2022
Jazz
L 121-115
Away
4/7/2022
Nuggets
L 122-109
Away
4/9/2022
Pelicans
W 141-114
Home
4/10/2022
Celtics
-
Home
How To Watch
April
10
2022
Boston Celtics at Memphis Grizzlies
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
