Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 7, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reach for a loose ball in the 3rd quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (56-25) will host the Boston Celtics (50-31) after winning 10 straight home games. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Celtics

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Celtics

  • The Celtics score just 1.8 more points per game (111.4) than the Grizzlies give up (109.6).
  • Boston is 34-9 when scoring more than 109.6 points.
  • Memphis has a 42-4 record when giving up fewer than 111.4 points.
  • The Grizzlies put up 11.3 more points per game (115.7) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (104.4).
  • Memphis is 52-12 when it scores more than 104.4 points.
  • Boston is 45-22 when it gives up fewer than 115.7 points.
  • The Celtics make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
  • Boston is 37-8 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Grizzlies' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
  • This season, Memphis has a 51-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.5% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 points, eight rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.
  • Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.9 assists in each contest.
  • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down three threes per game.
  • The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • Desmond Bane is the top scorer for the Grizzlies with 18.2 points per game. He also adds 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game to his stats.
  • Steven Adams has a stat line of 10 rebounds, 6.9 points and 3.4 assists per game for Memphis to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyus Jones has the top spot for assists with 4.4 per game, adding 8.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per outing.
  • Bane is the top scorer from distance for the Grizzlies, hitting three threes per game.
  • Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.3 per game).

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/30/2022

Heat

L 106-98

Home

4/1/2022

Pacers

W 128-123

Home

4/3/2022

Wizards

W 144-102

Home

4/6/2022

Bulls

W 117-94

Away

4/7/2022

Bucks

L 127-121

Away

4/10/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/30/2022

Spurs

W 112-111

Away

4/1/2022

Suns

W 122-114

Home

4/5/2022

Jazz

L 121-115

Away

4/7/2022

Nuggets

L 122-109

Away

4/9/2022

Pelicans

W 141-114

Home

4/10/2022

Celtics

-

Home

How To Watch

April
10
2022

Boston Celtics at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
