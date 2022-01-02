Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Dec 30, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) drives to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) defends in front of forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (23-14) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Brooklyn Nets (23-10) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Nets

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nets vs. Grizzlies

The Nets average just 2.1 more points per game (110.3) than the Grizzlies allow (108.2).

Brooklyn is 19-1 when scoring more than 108.2 points.

Memphis is 18-3 when allowing fewer than 110.3 points.

The Grizzlies score only 4.4 more points per game (111.1) than the Nets give up to opponents (106.7).

Memphis has put together a 17-3 record in games it scores more than 106.7 points.

Brooklyn's record is 18-5 when it gives up fewer than 111.1 points.

The Nets are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank second.

The Nets average 9 offensive boards per game, 4.1 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.

The Nets are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank first.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets leader in rebounds and assist is James Harden, who pulls down 7.9 rebounds and gives out 9.5 assists per game along with scoring 21.7 points per contest.

Kevin Durant is Brooklyn's leading scorer, tallying 28.8 per game while tacking on 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Patty Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Harden leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch