Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 30, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) drives to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) defends in front of forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Grizzlies (23-14) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Brooklyn Nets (23-10) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Nets

    Key Stats for Nets vs. Grizzlies

    • The Nets average just 2.1 more points per game (110.3) than the Grizzlies allow (108.2).
    • Brooklyn is 19-1 when scoring more than 108.2 points.
    • Memphis is 18-3 when allowing fewer than 110.3 points.
    • The Grizzlies score only 4.4 more points per game (111.1) than the Nets give up to opponents (106.7).
    • Memphis has put together a 17-3 record in games it scores more than 106.7 points.
    • Brooklyn's record is 18-5 when it gives up fewer than 111.1 points.
    • The Nets are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank second.
    • The Nets average 9 offensive boards per game, 4.1 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.
    • The Nets are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank first.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • The Nets leader in rebounds and assist is James Harden, who pulls down 7.9 rebounds and gives out 9.5 assists per game along with scoring 21.7 points per contest.
    • Kevin Durant is Brooklyn's leading scorer, tallying 28.8 per game while tacking on 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
    • Patty Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Harden leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Desmond Bane sits at the top of the Grizzlies scoring leaderboard with 17.2 points per game. He also collects 4.3 rebounds and racks up 2.2 assists per game.
    • The Memphis leaders in rebounding and assists are Steven Adams with 9.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.1 points and 2.9 assists per game) and Tyus Jones with 4.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game).
    • Bane is the top shooter from deep for the Grizzlies, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
    • Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (1.8 per game).

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    Memphis Grizzlies at Brooklyn Nets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

