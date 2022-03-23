Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (38-34) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (49-23) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Nets
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: FedExForum
- Arena: FedExForum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Nets
- The Nets score only 2.8 more points per game (112.1) than the Grizzlies give up (109.3).
- Brooklyn has a 32-8 record when scoring more than 109.3 points.
- Memphis is 38-6 when giving up fewer than 112.1 points.
- The Grizzlies score an average of 114.7 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 111.8 the Nets allow to opponents.
- Memphis is 40-7 when it scores more than 111.8 points.
- Brooklyn has a 30-16 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.7 points.
- The Nets are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- In games Brooklyn shoots better than 45.2% from the field, it is 33-14 overall.
- The Grizzlies' 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Nets have given up to their opponents (45.3%).
- Memphis has compiled a 38-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.3% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Nets is Patty Mills, who scores 12.2 points and dishes out 2.4 assists per game.
- Brooklyn's best rebounder is Bruce Brown, who averages 4.7 boards per game in addition to his 8.2 PPG average.
- The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Mills, who makes three threes per game.
- Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The Grizzlies' Ja Morant puts up enough points (27.6 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Steven Adams grabs 9.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.1 points per game and adds 3.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard.
- Desmond Bane is consistent from deep and leads the Grizzlies with 2.9 made threes per game.
- De'Anthony Melton (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/13/2022
Knicks
W 110-107
Home
3/15/2022
Magic
W 150-108
Away
3/16/2022
Mavericks
L 113-111
Home
3/18/2022
Trail Blazers
W 128-123
Home
3/21/2022
Jazz
W 114-106
Home
3/23/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
3/26/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/27/2022
Hornets
-
Home
3/29/2022
Pistons
-
Home
3/31/2022
Bucks
-
Home
4/2/2022
Hawks
-
Away
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/11/2022
Knicks
W 118-114
Home
3/13/2022
Thunder
W 125-118
Away
3/15/2022
Pacers
W 135-102
Away
3/18/2022
Hawks
L 120-105
Away
3/20/2022
Rockets
W 122-98
Away
3/23/2022
Nets
-
Home
3/24/2022
Pacers
-
Home
3/26/2022
Bucks
-
Home
3/28/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/30/2022
Spurs
-
Away
4/1/2022
Suns
-
Home