Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) has the ball stolen by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and guard Delon Wright (0) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (38-34) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (49-23) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Nets

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Nets

  • The Nets score only 2.8 more points per game (112.1) than the Grizzlies give up (109.3).
  • Brooklyn has a 32-8 record when scoring more than 109.3 points.
  • Memphis is 38-6 when giving up fewer than 112.1 points.
  • The Grizzlies score an average of 114.7 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 111.8 the Nets allow to opponents.
  • Memphis is 40-7 when it scores more than 111.8 points.
  • Brooklyn has a 30-16 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.7 points.
  • The Nets are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
  • In games Brooklyn shoots better than 45.2% from the field, it is 33-14 overall.
  • The Grizzlies' 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Nets have given up to their opponents (45.3%).
  • Memphis has compiled a 38-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.3% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Nets is Patty Mills, who scores 12.2 points and dishes out 2.4 assists per game.
  • Brooklyn's best rebounder is Bruce Brown, who averages 4.7 boards per game in addition to his 8.2 PPG average.
  • The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Mills, who makes three threes per game.
  • Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • The Grizzlies' Ja Morant puts up enough points (27.6 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Steven Adams grabs 9.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.1 points per game and adds 3.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard.
  • Desmond Bane is consistent from deep and leads the Grizzlies with 2.9 made threes per game.
  • De'Anthony Melton (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/13/2022

Knicks

W 110-107

Home

3/15/2022

Magic

W 150-108

Away

3/16/2022

Mavericks

L 113-111

Home

3/18/2022

Trail Blazers

W 128-123

Home

3/21/2022

Jazz

W 114-106

Home

3/23/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

3/26/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/27/2022

Hornets

-

Home

3/29/2022

Pistons

-

Home

3/31/2022

Bucks

-

Home

4/2/2022

Hawks

-

Away

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/11/2022

Knicks

W 118-114

Home

3/13/2022

Thunder

W 125-118

Away

3/15/2022

Pacers

W 135-102

Away

3/18/2022

Hawks

L 120-105

Away

3/20/2022

Rockets

W 122-98

Away

3/23/2022

Nets

-

Home

3/24/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/26/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/28/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/30/2022

Spurs

-

Away

4/1/2022

Suns

-

Home

How To Watch

March
23
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

