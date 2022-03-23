Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

Mar 18, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) has the ball stolen by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and guard Delon Wright (0) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (38-34) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (49-23) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Nets

Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Nets

The Nets score only 2.8 more points per game (112.1) than the Grizzlies give up (109.3).

Brooklyn has a 32-8 record when scoring more than 109.3 points.

Memphis is 38-6 when giving up fewer than 112.1 points.

The Grizzlies score an average of 114.7 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 111.8 the Nets allow to opponents.

Memphis is 40-7 when it scores more than 111.8 points.

Brooklyn has a 30-16 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.7 points.

The Nets are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

In games Brooklyn shoots better than 45.2% from the field, it is 33-14 overall.

The Grizzlies' 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Nets have given up to their opponents (45.3%).

Memphis has compiled a 38-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.3% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Nets is Patty Mills, who scores 12.2 points and dishes out 2.4 assists per game.

Brooklyn's best rebounder is Bruce Brown, who averages 4.7 boards per game in addition to his 8.2 PPG average.

The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Mills, who makes three threes per game.

Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The Grizzlies' Ja Morant puts up enough points (27.6 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Steven Adams grabs 9.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.1 points per game and adds 3.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard.

Desmond Bane is consistent from deep and leads the Grizzlies with 2.9 made threes per game.

De'Anthony Melton (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/13/2022 Knicks W 110-107 Home 3/15/2022 Magic W 150-108 Away 3/16/2022 Mavericks L 113-111 Home 3/18/2022 Trail Blazers W 128-123 Home 3/21/2022 Jazz W 114-106 Home 3/23/2022 Grizzlies - Away 3/26/2022 Heat - Away 3/27/2022 Hornets - Home 3/29/2022 Pistons - Home 3/31/2022 Bucks - Home 4/2/2022 Hawks - Away

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule