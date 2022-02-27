Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Feb 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the NBA's best scorers take the court when Ja Morant (seventh, 26.7 points per game) and the Memphis Grizzlies (41-20) visit DeMar DeRozan (fourth, 28.3) and the Chicago Bulls (39-21) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Bulls

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Bulls

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -2 237.5 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Grizzlies

The Grizzlies average 113.8 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 110.3 the Bulls give up.

When Memphis scores more than 110.3 points, it is 32-6.

Chicago has a 26-7 record when giving up fewer than 113.8 points.

The Bulls score an average of 112.6 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 109.1 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

Chicago has put together a 30-6 record in games it scores more than 109.1 points.

Memphis' record is 32-6 when it gives up fewer than 112.6 points.

The Grizzlies are the best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 26th.

The Grizzlies average 14 offensive boards per game, more than the Bulls by 5.1 rebounds per contest.

The Bulls are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Morant, who puts up 26.7 points per game along with 6.8 assists.

Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 9.6 boards per game in addition to his 7.0 PPG average.

Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch