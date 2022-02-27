Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the NBA's best scorers take the court when Ja Morant (seventh, 26.7 points per game) and the Memphis Grizzlies (41-20) visit DeMar DeRozan (fourth, 28.3) and the Chicago Bulls (39-21) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Bulls

Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Bulls

Grizzlies vs Bulls Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Grizzlies

-2

237.5 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Grizzlies

  • The Grizzlies average 113.8 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 110.3 the Bulls give up.
  • When Memphis scores more than 110.3 points, it is 32-6.
  • Chicago has a 26-7 record when giving up fewer than 113.8 points.
  • The Bulls score an average of 112.6 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 109.1 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
  • Chicago has put together a 30-6 record in games it scores more than 109.1 points.
  • Memphis' record is 32-6 when it gives up fewer than 112.6 points.
  • The Grizzlies are the best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 26th.
  • The Grizzlies average 14 offensive boards per game, more than the Bulls by 5.1 rebounds per contest.
  • The Bulls are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Morant, who puts up 26.7 points per game along with 6.8 assists.
  • Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 9.6 boards per game in addition to his 7.0 PPG average.
  • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • DeRozan's points (28.3 per game) and assists (5.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bulls' leaderboards.
  • Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.7 rebounds per game. He also notches 18.1 points and tacks on 3.6 assists per game.
  • Zach LaVine is reliable from deep and leads the Bulls with 2.9 made threes per game.
  • Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 1.2 blocks per game.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

