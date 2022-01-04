Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (23-14) will try to build on a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (21-16) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cavaliers
-3
-
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies
- The Cavaliers average just 0.5 fewer points per game (107.7) than the Grizzlies give up (108.2).
- Cleveland is 11-5 when scoring more than 108.2 points.
- Memphis has an 18-3 record when giving up fewer than 107.7 points.
- The Grizzlies score an average of 111.1 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 102.4 the Cavaliers give up.
- Memphis is 22-5 when it scores more than 102.4 points.
- Cleveland's record is 21-9 when it allows fewer than 111.1 points.
- The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 13th.
- The Cavaliers average 10.1 offensive boards per game, 3.0 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.
- The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 16th.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who scores 19.5 points per game along with 7.3 assists.
- Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, pulling down 10.7 boards per game while also scoring 17.0 points a contest.
- Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Cleveland steals leader is Garland, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane racks up 16.8 points per game to be the top scorer for the Grizzlies.
- The Memphis leaders in rebounding and assists are Steven Adams with 8.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.9 points and 2.8 assists per game) and Tyus Jones with 4.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game).
- Bane is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Grizzlies, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. with 1.8 per game.
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)