Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (30-14) will look to build on a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the Dallas Mavericks (22-19) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: FedExForum
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Mavericks
- The 112.3 points per game the Grizzlies average are 8.9 more points than the Mavericks give up (103.4).
- Memphis has a 28-4 record when putting up more than 103.4 points.
- Dallas is 21-13 when allowing fewer than 112.3 points.
- The Mavericks average only 2.6 fewer points per game (105.3) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (107.9).
- Dallas has put together a 13-3 record in games it scores more than 107.9 points.
- Memphis is 17-3 when it allows fewer than 105.3 points.
- The Grizzlies are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, the same percentage the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- Memphis has a 21-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Mavericks are shooting 45.0% from the field, which equals what the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
- Dallas is 14-4 when it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The Grizzlies scoring leader is Desmond Bane, who averages 17.6 per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
- Steven Adams is Memphis' leading rebounder, grabbing 9.4 per game, while Tyus Jones is its best passer, distributing 4.2 assists in each contest.
- Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- De'Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Melton leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The Mavericks' Jalen Brunson puts up enough points (16.0 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Dorian Finney-Smith is at the top of the Dallas rebounding leaderboard with 4.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 10.5 points and adds 1.9 assists per game.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. is dependable from three-point range and leads the Mavericks with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Finney-Smith's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) lead Dallas on defense.
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/6/2022
Pistons
W 118-88
Home
1/8/2022
Clippers
W 123-108
Away
1/9/2022
Lakers
W 127-119
Away
1/11/2022
Warriors
W 116-108
Home
1/13/2022
Timberwolves
W 116-108
Home
1/14/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
1/17/2022
Bulls
-
Home
1/19/2022
Bucks
-
Away
1/21/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
1/23/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
1/26/2022
Spurs
-
Away
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/3/2022
Nuggets
W 103-89
Home
1/5/2022
Warriors
W 99-82
Home
1/7/2022
Rockets
W 130-106
Away
1/9/2022
Bulls
W 113-99
Home
1/12/2022
Knicks
L 108-85
Away
1/14/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
1/15/2022
Magic
-
Home
1/17/2022
Thunder
-
Home
1/19/2022
Raptors
-
Home
1/20/2022
Suns
-
Home
1/23/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home