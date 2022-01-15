Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

Jan 13, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Minnesota Timberwolves center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle for a rebound during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (30-14) will look to build on a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the Dallas Mavericks (22-19) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

The 112.3 points per game the Grizzlies average are 8.9 more points than the Mavericks give up (103.4).

Memphis has a 28-4 record when putting up more than 103.4 points.

Dallas is 21-13 when allowing fewer than 112.3 points.

The Mavericks average only 2.6 fewer points per game (105.3) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (107.9).

Dallas has put together a 13-3 record in games it scores more than 107.9 points.

Memphis is 17-3 when it allows fewer than 105.3 points.

The Grizzlies are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, the same percentage the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Memphis has a 21-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

The Mavericks are shooting 45.0% from the field, which equals what the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

Dallas is 14-4 when it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The Grizzlies scoring leader is Desmond Bane, who averages 17.6 per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Steven Adams is Memphis' leading rebounder, grabbing 9.4 per game, while Tyus Jones is its best passer, distributing 4.2 assists in each contest.

Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

De'Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Melton leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The Mavericks' Jalen Brunson puts up enough points (16.0 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Dorian Finney-Smith is at the top of the Dallas rebounding leaderboard with 4.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 10.5 points and adds 1.9 assists per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is dependable from three-point range and leads the Mavericks with 2.4 made threes per game.

Finney-Smith's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) lead Dallas on defense.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/6/2022 Pistons W 118-88 Home 1/8/2022 Clippers W 123-108 Away 1/9/2022 Lakers W 127-119 Away 1/11/2022 Warriors W 116-108 Home 1/13/2022 Timberwolves W 116-108 Home 1/14/2022 Mavericks - Home 1/17/2022 Bulls - Home 1/19/2022 Bucks - Away 1/21/2022 Nuggets - Away 1/23/2022 Mavericks - Away 1/26/2022 Spurs - Away

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule