Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Minnesota Timberwolves center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle for a rebound during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (30-14) will look to build on a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the Dallas Mavericks (22-19) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

  • The 112.3 points per game the Grizzlies average are 8.9 more points than the Mavericks give up (103.4).
  • Memphis has a 28-4 record when putting up more than 103.4 points.
  • Dallas is 21-13 when allowing fewer than 112.3 points.
  • The Mavericks average only 2.6 fewer points per game (105.3) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (107.9).
  • Dallas has put together a 13-3 record in games it scores more than 107.9 points.
  • Memphis is 17-3 when it allows fewer than 105.3 points.
  • The Grizzlies are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, the same percentage the Mavericks allow to opponents.
  • Memphis has a 21-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Mavericks are shooting 45.0% from the field, which equals what the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
  • Dallas is 14-4 when it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • The Grizzlies scoring leader is Desmond Bane, who averages 17.6 per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
  • Steven Adams is Memphis' leading rebounder, grabbing 9.4 per game, while Tyus Jones is its best passer, distributing 4.2 assists in each contest.
  • Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • De'Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Melton leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • The Mavericks' Jalen Brunson puts up enough points (16.0 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Dorian Finney-Smith is at the top of the Dallas rebounding leaderboard with 4.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 10.5 points and adds 1.9 assists per game.
  • Tim Hardaway Jr. is dependable from three-point range and leads the Mavericks with 2.4 made threes per game.
  • Finney-Smith's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) lead Dallas on defense.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/6/2022

Pistons

W 118-88

Home

1/8/2022

Clippers

W 123-108

Away

1/9/2022

Lakers

W 127-119

Away

1/11/2022

Warriors

W 116-108

Home

1/13/2022

Timberwolves

W 116-108

Home

1/14/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

1/17/2022

Bulls

-

Home

1/19/2022

Bucks

-

Away

1/21/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

1/23/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

1/26/2022

Spurs

-

Away

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/3/2022

Nuggets

W 103-89

Home

1/5/2022

Warriors

W 99-82

Home

1/7/2022

Rockets

W 130-106

Away

1/9/2022

Bulls

W 113-99

Home

1/12/2022

Knicks

L 108-85

Away

1/14/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

1/15/2022

Magic

-

Home

1/17/2022

Thunder

-

Home

1/19/2022

Raptors

-

Home

1/20/2022

Suns

-

Home

1/23/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

