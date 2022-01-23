Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (26-20) are at home in Southwest Division action against the Memphis Grizzlies (32-16) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the fourth matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

  • The 105.3 points per game the Mavericks put up are the same as the Grizzlies allow.
  • Dallas has a 13-3 record when scoring more than 108.5 points.
  • Memphis is 17-3 when allowing fewer than 105.3 points.
  • The Grizzlies score an average of 112.1 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 102.8 the Mavericks allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 102.8 points, Memphis is 30-6.
  • Dallas has a 25-14 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.1 points.
  • The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 22nd.
  • The Mavericks average 9.4 offensive boards per game, 3.9 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.
  • The Mavericks are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank second.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Jalen Brunson leads the Mavericks in points and assists per game, scoring 15.9 points and distributing 5.5 assists.
  • Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 4.8 boards in each contest while scoring 10.3 points per game.
  • The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
  • The Dallas leader in both steals and blocks is Finney-Smith, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • Ja Morant's points (25.1 per game) and assists (6.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Grizzlies' leaderboards.
  • Steven Adams is at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard with 9.3 rebounds per game. He also racks up 6.7 points and tacks on 3.0 assists per game.
  • Desmond Bane is the top scorer from deep for the Grizzlies, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
  • Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. with 2.2 per game.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
