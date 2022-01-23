Jan 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (26-20) are at home in Southwest Division action against the Memphis Grizzlies (32-16) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the fourth matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -4 218.5 points

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

The 105.3 points per game the Mavericks put up are the same as the Grizzlies allow.

Dallas has a 13-3 record when scoring more than 108.5 points.

Memphis is 17-3 when allowing fewer than 105.3 points.

The Grizzlies score an average of 112.1 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 102.8 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 102.8 points, Memphis is 30-6.

Dallas has a 25-14 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.1 points.

The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 22nd.

The Mavericks average 9.4 offensive boards per game, 3.9 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.

The Mavericks are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank second.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Jalen Brunson leads the Mavericks in points and assists per game, scoring 15.9 points and distributing 5.5 assists.

Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 4.8 boards in each contest while scoring 10.3 points per game.

The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.

The Dallas leader in both steals and blocks is Finney-Smith, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.

Grizzlies Players to Watch