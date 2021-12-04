Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Grizzlies (12-10) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks (11-10) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: American Airlines Center
    Arena: American Airlines Center

    Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

    Mavericks vs Grizzlies Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Mavericks

    -6.5

    215 points

    Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

    • The Mavericks score 7.6 fewer points per game (105.2) than the Grizzlies give up (112.8).
    • When Dallas scores more than 112.8 points, it is 3-1.
    • When Memphis gives up fewer than 105.2 points, it is 6-0.
    • The Grizzlies' 112.0 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 106.7 the Mavericks allow to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 106.7 points, Memphis is 9-3.
    • Dallas is 11-4 when it gives up fewer than 112.0 points.
    • The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 26th.
    • The Mavericks average 9.5 offensive boards per game, 3.5 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.
    • The Mavericks are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank third.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who puts up 25.4 points, 8.1 boards and 8.5 assists per game.
    • The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Doncic, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
    • Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porzingis lead Dallas on the defensive end, with Finney-Smith leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Porzingis in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • The Grizzlies' Ja Morant puts up enough points (24.1 per game) and assists (6.8 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
    • Steven Adams' stat line of 8.0 rebounds, 6.5 points and 2.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Memphis rebounding leaderboard.
    • Desmond Bane is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Grizzlies, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
    • Morant (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    

