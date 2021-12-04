Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (12-10) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks (11-10) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center

Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -6.5 215 points

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

The Mavericks score 7.6 fewer points per game (105.2) than the Grizzlies give up (112.8).

When Dallas scores more than 112.8 points, it is 3-1.

When Memphis gives up fewer than 105.2 points, it is 6-0.

The Grizzlies' 112.0 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 106.7 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.7 points, Memphis is 9-3.

Dallas is 11-4 when it gives up fewer than 112.0 points.

The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 26th.

The Mavericks average 9.5 offensive boards per game, 3.5 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.

The Mavericks are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank third.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who puts up 25.4 points, 8.1 boards and 8.5 assists per game.

The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Doncic, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porzingis lead Dallas on the defensive end, with Finney-Smith leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Porzingis in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch