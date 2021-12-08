Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Dec 7, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) hugs Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (14-10) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (11-12) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at FedExForum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

The Grizzlies record 5.0 more points per game (111.0) than the Mavericks allow (106.0).

Memphis is 9-3 when scoring more than 106.0 points.

Dallas is 11-6 when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.

The Mavericks score 6.6 fewer points per game (104.3) than the Grizzlies allow (110.9).

Dallas has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.

Memphis has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.3 points.

The Grizzlies are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Memphis has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Mavericks are shooting 44.1% from the field, 2.0% lower than the 46.1% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Dallas has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Ja Morant, who scores 24.1 points and dishes out 6.8 assists per game.

Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, grabbing 8.5 boards per game while also scoring 7.2 points a contest.

Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Morant leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic is atop nearly all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by recording 25.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.

Doncic is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Mavericks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Dwight Powell (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Kings W 128-101 Home 11/30/2021 Raptors W 98-91 Away 12/2/2021 Thunder W 152-79 Home 12/4/2021 Mavericks W 97-90 Away 12/6/2021 Heat W 105-90 Away 12/8/2021 Mavericks - Home 12/9/2021 Lakers - Home 12/11/2021 Rockets - Home 12/13/2021 76ers - Home 12/15/2021 Trail Blazers - Away 12/17/2021 Kings - Away

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule