Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 7, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) hugs Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 7, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) hugs Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Grizzlies (14-10) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (11-12) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at FedExForum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

    Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

    • The Grizzlies record 5.0 more points per game (111.0) than the Mavericks allow (106.0).
    • Memphis is 9-3 when scoring more than 106.0 points.
    • Dallas is 11-6 when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.
    • The Mavericks score 6.6 fewer points per game (104.3) than the Grizzlies allow (110.9).
    • Dallas has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.
    • Memphis has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.3 points.
    • The Grizzlies are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
    • Memphis has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
    • The Mavericks are shooting 44.1% from the field, 2.0% lower than the 46.1% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
    • This season, Dallas has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Ja Morant, who scores 24.1 points and dishes out 6.8 assists per game.
    • Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, grabbing 8.5 boards per game while also scoring 7.2 points a contest.
    • Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Morant leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Luka Doncic is atop nearly all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by recording 25.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.
    • Doncic is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Mavericks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
    • Dorian Finney-Smith (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Dwight Powell (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Kings

    W 128-101

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Raptors

    W 98-91

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Thunder

    W 152-79

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Mavericks

    W 97-90

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Heat

    W 105-90

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/29/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 114-96

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Pelicans

    W 139-107

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Pelicans

    L 107-91

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 97-90

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Nets

    L 102-99

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 7, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) hugs Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Dec 7, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots over Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) and forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots the a free throw against the USC Trojans in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. USC won 63-61. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Weber State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Fresno State vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    2 hours ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots the ball over San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wyoming vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    2 hours ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce Mcgowens (right) drives with the ball against Idaho State Bengals guard Austin Smellie during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Idaho State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 5, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) drives the ball to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Ohio State defeated Penn State 76-64. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Towson vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    2 hours ago
    Feb 24, 2018; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a play against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Marquette vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 4, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Joey Hauser (10), guard Max Christie (5), forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) and forward Gabe Brown (44) celebrate a teammate s three-point-shot at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan State vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy