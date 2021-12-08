Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (14-10) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (11-12) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at FedExForum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FedExForum
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Mavericks
- The Grizzlies record 5.0 more points per game (111.0) than the Mavericks allow (106.0).
- Memphis is 9-3 when scoring more than 106.0 points.
- Dallas is 11-6 when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.
- The Mavericks score 6.6 fewer points per game (104.3) than the Grizzlies allow (110.9).
- Dallas has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.
- Memphis has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.3 points.
- The Grizzlies are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- Memphis has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Mavericks are shooting 44.1% from the field, 2.0% lower than the 46.1% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Dallas has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Ja Morant, who scores 24.1 points and dishes out 6.8 assists per game.
- Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, grabbing 8.5 boards per game while also scoring 7.2 points a contest.
- Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Morant leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic is atop nearly all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by recording 25.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.
- Doncic is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Mavericks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- Dorian Finney-Smith (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Dwight Powell (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Kings
W 128-101
Home
11/30/2021
Raptors
W 98-91
Away
12/2/2021
Thunder
W 152-79
Home
12/4/2021
Mavericks
W 97-90
Away
12/6/2021
Heat
W 105-90
Away
12/8/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/9/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/11/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/13/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/15/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/17/2021
Kings
-
Away
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/29/2021
Cavaliers
L 114-96
Home
12/1/2021
Pelicans
W 139-107
Away
12/3/2021
Pelicans
L 107-91
Home
12/4/2021
Grizzlies
L 97-90
Home
12/7/2021
Nets
L 102-99
Home
12/8/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
12/10/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/12/2021
Thunder
-
Away
12/13/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/15/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/19/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away