Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of the NBA's top scorers square off when Nikola Jokic (seventh, 25.9 points per game) and the Denver Nuggets (23-20) host Ja Morant (12th, 24.7) and the Memphis Grizzlies (31-16) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Nuggets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nuggets
-3.5
224.5 points
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Grizzlies
- The 107.5 points per game the Nuggets put up are the same as the Grizzlies allow.
- When Denver totals more than 108.3 points, it is 14-4.
- Memphis is 21-3 when giving up fewer than 107.5 points.
- The Grizzlies' 111.9 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 106.4 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 106.4 points, Memphis is 25-4.
- Denver is 19-10 when it gives up fewer than 111.9 points.
- The Nuggets are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank first.
- The Nuggets average 8.8 offensive rebounds per game, 4.5 rebounds less than the Grizzlies.
- The Grizzlies are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 29th.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Jokic, who averages 25.9 points, 13.9 boards and 7.4 assists per game.
- Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Morant racks up 24.7 points and adds 6.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Grizzlies' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Steven Adams' stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 6.8 points and 3.0 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Memphis rebounding leaderboard.
- Desmond Bane is dependable from three-point range and leads the Grizzlies with 2.9 made threes per game.
- De'Anthony Melton (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
