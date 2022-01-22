Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

Jan 19, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the NBA's top scorers square off when Nikola Jokic (seventh, 25.9 points per game) and the Denver Nuggets (23-20) host Ja Morant (12th, 24.7) and the Memphis Grizzlies (31-16) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Nuggets

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -3.5 224.5 points

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Grizzlies

The 107.5 points per game the Nuggets put up are the same as the Grizzlies allow.

When Denver totals more than 108.3 points, it is 14-4.

Memphis is 21-3 when giving up fewer than 107.5 points.

The Grizzlies' 111.9 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 106.4 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.4 points, Memphis is 25-4.

Denver is 19-10 when it gives up fewer than 111.9 points.

The Nuggets are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank first.

The Nuggets average 8.8 offensive rebounds per game, 4.5 rebounds less than the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 29th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Jokic, who averages 25.9 points, 13.9 boards and 7.4 assists per game.

Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Grizzlies Players to Watch