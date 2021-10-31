Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    October 28, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) celebrates with guard Ja Morant (12) behind Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    October 28, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) celebrates with guard Ja Morant (12) behind Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Grizzlies (3-3) face the Denver Nuggets (4-2) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Nuggets

    Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Nuggets

    • The Grizzlies record 112.2 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 96.8 the Nuggets allow.
    • Memphis has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 96.8 points.
    • When Denver allows fewer than 112.2 points, it is 4-1.
    • The Nuggets' 101.3 points per game are 15.7 fewer points than the 117.0 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
    • The Grizzlies make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
    • Memphis has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
    • Denver has compiled a 3-1 straight up record in games it shoots above 48.1% from the field.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who scores 28.7 points per game along with 7.7 assists.
    • Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 9.7 boards in each contest while scoring 10.2 points per game.
    • Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.7 per contest.
    • The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic is at the top of nearly all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by putting up 24.0 points, 14.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.
    • Jokic is the most prolific from distance for the Nuggets, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
    • Jokic (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Denver while Will Barton (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Clippers

    W 120-114

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Lakers

    L 121-118

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 116-96

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Warriors

    W 104-101

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Heat

    L 129-103

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/22/2021

    Spurs

    W 102-96

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 99-87

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Jazz

    L 122-110

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Mavericks

    W 106-75

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 93-91

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    1
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    October 28, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) celebrates with guard Ja Morant (12) behind Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) fouls Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson (8) as Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) defends during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) goes up for a basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends the shot during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    3 hours ago
    Oct 29, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    3 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy