Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (3-3) face the Denver Nuggets (4-2) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FedExForum
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Nuggets
- The Grizzlies record 112.2 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 96.8 the Nuggets allow.
- Memphis has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 96.8 points.
- When Denver allows fewer than 112.2 points, it is 4-1.
- The Nuggets' 101.3 points per game are 15.7 fewer points than the 117.0 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- The Grizzlies make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- Memphis has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
- Denver has compiled a 3-1 straight up record in games it shoots above 48.1% from the field.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who scores 28.7 points per game along with 7.7 assists.
- Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 9.7 boards in each contest while scoring 10.2 points per game.
- Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.7 per contest.
- The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic is at the top of nearly all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by putting up 24.0 points, 14.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.
- Jokic is the most prolific from distance for the Nuggets, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
- Jokic (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Denver while Will Barton (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Clippers
W 120-114
Away
10/24/2021
Lakers
L 121-118
Away
10/27/2021
Trail Blazers
L 116-96
Away
10/28/2021
Warriors
W 104-101
Away
10/30/2021
Heat
L 129-103
Home
11/1/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
11/3/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
11/5/2021
Wizards
-
Away
11/8/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
11/10/2021
Hornets
-
Home
11/12/2021
Suns
-
Home
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/22/2021
Spurs
W 102-96
Home
10/25/2021
Cavaliers
L 99-87
Home
10/26/2021
Jazz
L 122-110
Away
10/29/2021
Mavericks
W 106-75
Home
10/30/2021
Timberwolves
W 93-91
Away
11/1/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
11/3/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
11/6/2021
Rockets
-
Home
11/8/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/10/2021
Pacers
-
Home
11/12/2021
Hawks
-
Home