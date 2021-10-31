Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

October 28, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) celebrates with guard Ja Morant (12) behind Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (3-3) face the Denver Nuggets (4-2) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021

Monday, November 1, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Nuggets

The Grizzlies record 112.2 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 96.8 the Nuggets allow.

Memphis has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 96.8 points.

When Denver allows fewer than 112.2 points, it is 4-1.

The Nuggets' 101.3 points per game are 15.7 fewer points than the 117.0 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

The Grizzlies make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Memphis has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

Denver has compiled a 3-1 straight up record in games it shoots above 48.1% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who scores 28.7 points per game along with 7.7 assists.

Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 9.7 boards in each contest while scoring 10.2 points per game.

Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.7 per contest.

The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic is at the top of nearly all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by putting up 24.0 points, 14.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

Jokic is the most prolific from distance for the Nuggets, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

Jokic (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Denver while Will Barton (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Clippers W 120-114 Away 10/24/2021 Lakers L 121-118 Away 10/27/2021 Trail Blazers L 116-96 Away 10/28/2021 Warriors W 104-101 Away 10/30/2021 Heat L 129-103 Home 11/1/2021 Nuggets - Home 11/3/2021 Nuggets - Home 11/5/2021 Wizards - Away 11/8/2021 Timberwolves - Home 11/10/2021 Hornets - Home 11/12/2021 Suns - Home

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule