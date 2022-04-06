Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

Apr 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant walks off the bench to cheer on his teammates as they lead Devin Booker (1) and the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the league's best scorers match up when Nikola Jokic (eighth, 27.0 points per game) and the Denver Nuggets (47-33) host Ja Morant (seventh, 27.6) and the Memphis Grizzlies (55-24) on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Thursday, April 7, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Grizzlies

The Nuggets average only 2.9 more points per game (112.3) than the Grizzlies allow (109.4).

When Denver puts up more than 109.4 points, it is 37-8.

Memphis has a 42-6 record when allowing fewer than 112.3 points.

The Grizzlies' 115.4 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 110.0 the Nuggets allow.

When it scores more than 110.0 points, Memphis is 46-8.

Denver has a 40-17 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.4 points.

The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The Nuggets average 9.2 offensive boards per game, 4.9 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 25th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Jokic, who averages 27.0 points, 13.7 boards and 7.9 assists per game.

The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who makes 2.2 threes per game.

Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch