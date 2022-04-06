Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of the league's best scorers match up when Nikola Jokic (eighth, 27.0 points per game) and the Denver Nuggets (47-33) host Ja Morant (seventh, 27.6) and the Memphis Grizzlies (55-24) on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Grizzlies
- The Nuggets average only 2.9 more points per game (112.3) than the Grizzlies allow (109.4).
- When Denver puts up more than 109.4 points, it is 37-8.
- Memphis has a 42-6 record when allowing fewer than 112.3 points.
- The Grizzlies' 115.4 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 110.0 the Nuggets allow.
- When it scores more than 110.0 points, Memphis is 46-8.
- Denver has a 40-17 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.4 points.
- The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.
- The Nuggets average 9.2 offensive boards per game, 4.9 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.
- The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 25th.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Jokic, who averages 27.0 points, 13.7 boards and 7.9 assists per game.
- The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
- Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Morant scores 27.6 points and tacks on 6.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Grizzlies' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Steven Adams' stat line of 10.0 rebounds, 7.1 points and 3.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Memphis rebounding leaderboard.
- Desmond Bane is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Grizzlies, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.3 per game).
How To Watch
April
7
2022
Memphis Grizzlies at Denver Nuggets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)