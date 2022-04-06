Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant walks off the bench to cheer on his teammates as they lead Devin Booker (1) and the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the league's best scorers match up when Nikola Jokic (eighth, 27.0 points per game) and the Denver Nuggets (47-33) host Ja Morant (seventh, 27.6) and the Memphis Grizzlies (55-24) on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Nuggets

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Grizzlies

  • The Nuggets average only 2.9 more points per game (112.3) than the Grizzlies allow (109.4).
  • When Denver puts up more than 109.4 points, it is 37-8.
  • Memphis has a 42-6 record when allowing fewer than 112.3 points.
  • The Grizzlies' 115.4 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 110.0 the Nuggets allow.
  • When it scores more than 110.0 points, Memphis is 46-8.
  • Denver has a 40-17 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.4 points.
  • The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.
  • The Nuggets average 9.2 offensive boards per game, 4.9 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.
  • The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 25th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Jokic, who averages 27.0 points, 13.7 boards and 7.9 assists per game.
  • The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
  • Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • Morant scores 27.6 points and tacks on 6.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Grizzlies' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Steven Adams' stat line of 10.0 rebounds, 7.1 points and 3.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Memphis rebounding leaderboard.
  • Desmond Bane is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Grizzlies, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.3 per game).

How To Watch

April
7
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

