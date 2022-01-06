Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

Jan 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (25-14) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (7-28) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Pistons

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Pistons

The 111.3 points per game the Grizzlies record are only 1.2 more points than the Pistons give up (110.1).

When Memphis totals more than 110.1 points, it is 16-2.

Detroit is 5-14 when allowing fewer than 111.3 points.

The Pistons put up seven fewer points per game (101.1) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (108.1).

Detroit has put together a 5-6 record in games it scores more than 108.1 points.

Memphis is 10-0 when it allows fewer than 101.1 points.

The Grizzlies are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Pistons allow to opponents.

Memphis is 13-1 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Pistons' 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points lower than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

Detroit has compiled a 3-4 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The Grizzlies scoring leader is Desmond Bane, who averages 17.4 per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Memphis' leading rebounder is Steven Adams averaging 9.3 boards per game and its best passer is Tyus Jones and his 4.1 assists per game.

Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

De'Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Melton leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham averages 14.9 points and adds 5.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards in those statistics.

Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.4 rebounds, 7.9 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.

Saddiq Bey is the most prolific from deep for the Pistons, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.1 per game).

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/27/2021 Suns W 114-113 Away 12/29/2021 Lakers W 104-99 Home 12/31/2021 Spurs W 118-105 Home 1/3/2022 Nets W 118-104 Away 1/4/2022 Cavaliers W 110-106 Away 1/6/2022 Pistons - Home 1/8/2022 Clippers - Away 1/9/2022 Lakers - Away 1/11/2022 Warriors - Home 1/13/2022 Timberwolves - Home 1/14/2022 Mavericks - Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule