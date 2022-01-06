Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (25-14) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (7-28) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Pistons

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Pistons

  • The 111.3 points per game the Grizzlies record are only 1.2 more points than the Pistons give up (110.1).
  • When Memphis totals more than 110.1 points, it is 16-2.
  • Detroit is 5-14 when allowing fewer than 111.3 points.
  • The Pistons put up seven fewer points per game (101.1) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (108.1).
  • Detroit has put together a 5-6 record in games it scores more than 108.1 points.
  • Memphis is 10-0 when it allows fewer than 101.1 points.
  • The Grizzlies are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Pistons allow to opponents.
  • Memphis is 13-1 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
  • The Pistons' 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points lower than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
  • Detroit has compiled a 3-4 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • The Grizzlies scoring leader is Desmond Bane, who averages 17.4 per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
  • Memphis' leading rebounder is Steven Adams averaging 9.3 boards per game and its best passer is Tyus Jones and his 4.1 assists per game.
  • Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • De'Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Melton leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Cade Cunningham averages 14.9 points and adds 5.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.4 rebounds, 7.9 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
  • Saddiq Bey is the most prolific from deep for the Pistons, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.1 per game).

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/27/2021

Suns

W 114-113

Away

12/29/2021

Lakers

W 104-99

Home

12/31/2021

Spurs

W 118-105

Home

1/3/2022

Nets

W 118-104

Away

1/4/2022

Cavaliers

W 110-106

Away

1/6/2022

Pistons

-

Home

1/8/2022

Clippers

-

Away

1/9/2022

Lakers

-

Away

1/11/2022

Warriors

-

Home

1/13/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

1/14/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/26/2021

Spurs

L 144-109

Away

12/29/2021

Knicks

L 94-85

Home

1/1/2022

Spurs

W 117-116

Home

1/3/2022

Bucks

W 115-106

Away

1/5/2022

Hornets

L 140-111

Away

1/6/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

1/8/2022

Magic

-

Home

1/10/2022

Jazz

-

Home

1/11/2022

Bulls

-

Away

1/14/2022

Raptors

-

Home

1/16/2022

Suns

-

Home

How To Watch

January
6
2022

Detroit Pistons at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 5, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) shoots over Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

26 minutes ago
Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) guards Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

27 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) dribbles as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

28 minutes ago
Dec 30, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) drives to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) defends in front of forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

29 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

30 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) has the ball knocked loose by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

32 minutes ago
Dec 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

34 minutes ago
Dec 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save as Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) looks for a rebound during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy