Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (28-14) will try to extend a nine-game win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (30-9) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at FedExForum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Warriors

  • The Warriors score just 1.9 more points per game (109.8) than the Grizzlies give up (107.9).
  • Golden State is 21-0 when scoring more than 107.9 points.
  • When Memphis allows fewer than 109.8 points, it is 22-3.
  • The Grizzlies score an average of 112.1 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 100.9 the Warriors allow.
  • Memphis has put together a 26-6 record in games it scores more than 100.9 points.
  • Golden State's record is 26-8 when it gives up fewer than 112.1 points.
  • This season, the Warriors have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 45.1% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have knocked down.
  • Golden State is 23-1 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
  • The Grizzlies have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
  • Memphis is 25-3 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.6 rebounds and gives out 7.4 assists per game along with scoring 7.9 points per contest.
  • Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, tallying 26.8 per game while tacking on 5.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists.
  • Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 5.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Green in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • Desmond Bane is the top scorer for the Grizzlies with 17.7 points per game. He also adds 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game to his stats.
  • The Memphis leaders in rebounding and assists are Steven Adams with 9.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.0 points and 3.0 assists per game) and Tyus Jones with 4.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game).
  • Bane knocks down 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.
  • De'Anthony Melton (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/1/2022

Jazz

W 123-116

Away

1/3/2022

Heat

W 115-108

Home

1/5/2022

Mavericks

L 99-82

Away

1/6/2022

Pelicans

L 101-96

Away

1/9/2022

Cavaliers

W 96-82

Home

1/11/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

1/13/2022

Bucks

-

Away

1/14/2022

Bulls

-

Away

1/16/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

1/18/2022

Pistons

-

Home

1/20/2022

Pacers

-

Home

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/3/2022

Nets

W 118-104

Away

1/4/2022

Cavaliers

W 110-106

Away

1/6/2022

Pistons

W 118-88

Home

1/8/2022

Clippers

W 123-108

Away

1/9/2022

Lakers

W 127-119

Away

1/11/2022

Warriors

-

Home

1/13/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

1/14/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

1/17/2022

Bulls

-

Home

1/19/2022

Bucks

-

Away

1/21/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) look for the loose ball during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35, left) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32, right) greet each other following Minnesota's 141-123 win at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35, left) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32, right) greet each other following Minnesota's 141-123 win at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Teen Mom Girls Night
entertainment

How to Watch Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In

2 minutes ago
Naomi CW
entertainment

How to Watch Naomi Series Premiere

2 minutes ago
Restoration Road
entertainment

How to Watch Restoration Road with Clint Harp

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy