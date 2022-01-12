Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (28-14) will try to extend a nine-game win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (30-9) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at FedExForum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: FedExForum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Warriors
- The Warriors score just 1.9 more points per game (109.8) than the Grizzlies give up (107.9).
- Golden State is 21-0 when scoring more than 107.9 points.
- When Memphis allows fewer than 109.8 points, it is 22-3.
- The Grizzlies score an average of 112.1 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 100.9 the Warriors allow.
- Memphis has put together a 26-6 record in games it scores more than 100.9 points.
- Golden State's record is 26-8 when it gives up fewer than 112.1 points.
- This season, the Warriors have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 45.1% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have knocked down.
- Golden State is 23-1 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
- The Grizzlies have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
- Memphis is 25-3 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.6 rebounds and gives out 7.4 assists per game along with scoring 7.9 points per contest.
- Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, tallying 26.8 per game while tacking on 5.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists.
- Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 5.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Green in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane is the top scorer for the Grizzlies with 17.7 points per game. He also adds 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game to his stats.
- The Memphis leaders in rebounding and assists are Steven Adams with 9.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.0 points and 3.0 assists per game) and Tyus Jones with 4.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game).
- Bane knocks down 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.
- De'Anthony Melton (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
Jazz
W 123-116
Away
1/3/2022
Heat
W 115-108
Home
1/5/2022
Mavericks
L 99-82
Away
1/6/2022
Pelicans
L 101-96
Away
1/9/2022
Cavaliers
W 96-82
Home
1/11/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
1/13/2022
Bucks
-
Away
1/14/2022
Bulls
-
Away
1/16/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
1/18/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/20/2022
Pacers
-
Home
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/3/2022
Nets
W 118-104
Away
1/4/2022
Cavaliers
W 110-106
Away
1/6/2022
Pistons
W 118-88
Home
1/8/2022
Clippers
W 123-108
Away
1/9/2022
Lakers
W 127-119
Away
1/11/2022
Warriors
-
Home
1/13/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/14/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
1/17/2022
Bulls
-
Home
1/19/2022
Bucks
-
Away
1/21/2022
Nuggets
-
Away