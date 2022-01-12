Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (28-14) will try to extend a nine-game win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (30-9) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at FedExForum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Warriors

The Warriors score just 1.9 more points per game (109.8) than the Grizzlies give up (107.9).

Golden State is 21-0 when scoring more than 107.9 points.

When Memphis allows fewer than 109.8 points, it is 22-3.

The Grizzlies score an average of 112.1 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 100.9 the Warriors allow.

Memphis has put together a 26-6 record in games it scores more than 100.9 points.

Golden State's record is 26-8 when it gives up fewer than 112.1 points.

This season, the Warriors have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 45.1% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have knocked down.

Golden State is 23-1 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Grizzlies have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

Memphis is 25-3 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.6 rebounds and gives out 7.4 assists per game along with scoring 7.9 points per contest.

Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, tallying 26.8 per game while tacking on 5.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 5.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Green in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane is the top scorer for the Grizzlies with 17.7 points per game. He also adds 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game to his stats.

The Memphis leaders in rebounding and assists are Steven Adams with 9.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.0 points and 3.0 assists per game) and Tyus Jones with 4.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game).

Bane knocks down 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.

De'Anthony Melton (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/1/2022 Jazz W 123-116 Away 1/3/2022 Heat W 115-108 Home 1/5/2022 Mavericks L 99-82 Away 1/6/2022 Pelicans L 101-96 Away 1/9/2022 Cavaliers W 96-82 Home 1/11/2022 Grizzlies - Away 1/13/2022 Bucks - Away 1/14/2022 Bulls - Away 1/16/2022 Timberwolves - Away 1/18/2022 Pistons - Home 1/20/2022 Pacers - Home

