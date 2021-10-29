Publish date:
How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (4-0) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Chase Center. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Chase Center
Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Warriors
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Warriors
-6
229 points
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Grizzlies
- Last year, the Warriors averaged only 1.4 more points per game (113.7) than the Grizzlies gave up (112.3).
- Golden State went 34-7 last season when scoring more than 112.3 points.
- Memphis had a 32-10 record last season when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.
- The Grizzlies scored an average of 113.3 points per game last year, just 0.6 more points than the 112.7 the Warriors allowed.
- When it scored more than 112.7 points last season, Memphis went 27-10.
- Golden State's record was 30-10 when it gave up fewer than 113.3 points last season.
- The Warriors were the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Grizzlies finished fourth.
- The Warriors averaged 8 offensive boards per game, 3.2 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.
- The Warriors ranked 30th in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Grizzlies ranked second.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Draymond Green pulled down 7.1 rebounds and distributed 8.9 assists per game along with scoring 7.0 points per contest last season.
- Stephen Curry averaged 32.0 points per game while tacking on 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
- Curry knocked down 5.3 threes per game a season ago.
- Green averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins notched 1.0 block per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Ja Morant scored 19.1 points and distributed 7.4 assists per game last season.
- Steven Adams grabbed an average of 8.9 boards in each contest while scoring 7.6 points per game last season.
- Dillon Brooks knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
- Kyle Anderson averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Brandon Clarke notched 0.9 blocks per contest.
