Oct 27, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (4-0) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Chase Center. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors

Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021

Thursday, October 28, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Warriors

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -6 229 points

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Grizzlies

Last year, the Warriors averaged only 1.4 more points per game (113.7) than the Grizzlies gave up (112.3).

Golden State went 34-7 last season when scoring more than 112.3 points.

Memphis had a 32-10 record last season when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.

The Grizzlies scored an average of 113.3 points per game last year, just 0.6 more points than the 112.7 the Warriors allowed.

When it scored more than 112.7 points last season, Memphis went 27-10.

Golden State's record was 30-10 when it gave up fewer than 113.3 points last season.

The Warriors were the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Grizzlies finished fourth.

The Warriors averaged 8 offensive boards per game, 3.2 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.

The Warriors ranked 30th in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Grizzlies ranked second.

Warriors Players to Watch

Draymond Green pulled down 7.1 rebounds and distributed 8.9 assists per game along with scoring 7.0 points per contest last season.

Stephen Curry averaged 32.0 points per game while tacking on 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Curry knocked down 5.3 threes per game a season ago.

Green averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins notched 1.0 block per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch