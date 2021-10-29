Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 27, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 27, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Golden State Warriors (4-0) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Chase Center. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors

    Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Warriors

    Warriors vs Grizzlies Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Warriors

    -6

    229 points

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. Grizzlies

    • Last year, the Warriors averaged only 1.4 more points per game (113.7) than the Grizzlies gave up (112.3).
    • Golden State went 34-7 last season when scoring more than 112.3 points.
    • Memphis had a 32-10 record last season when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.
    • The Grizzlies scored an average of 113.3 points per game last year, just 0.6 more points than the 112.7 the Warriors allowed.
    • When it scored more than 112.7 points last season, Memphis went 27-10.
    • Golden State's record was 30-10 when it gave up fewer than 113.3 points last season.
    • The Warriors were the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Grizzlies finished fourth.
    • The Warriors averaged 8 offensive boards per game, 3.2 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.
    • The Warriors ranked 30th in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Grizzlies ranked second.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • Draymond Green pulled down 7.1 rebounds and distributed 8.9 assists per game along with scoring 7.0 points per contest last season.
    • Stephen Curry averaged 32.0 points per game while tacking on 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
    • Curry knocked down 5.3 threes per game a season ago.
    • Green averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins notched 1.0 block per contest.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Ja Morant scored 19.1 points and distributed 7.4 assists per game last season.
    • Steven Adams grabbed an average of 8.9 boards in each contest while scoring 7.6 points per game last season.
    • Dillon Brooks knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Kyle Anderson averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Brandon Clarke notched 0.9 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    28
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

    How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Club America

    2 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Pacific

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17034957
    NHL

    How to Watch Wild vs. Kraken

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17042090
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers vs. Canucks

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17027877
    NHL

    How to Watch Sabres vs. Ducks

    2 minutes ago
    HS Football Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Cal vs. Washington

    2 minutes ago
    UCLA Soccer
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Stanford vs. UCLA

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy