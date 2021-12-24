Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

    The Golden State Warriors (25-6) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (19-13) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors

    Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Warriors

    Warriors vs Grizzlies Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Warriors

    -5.5

    216.5 points

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. Grizzlies

    • The Warriors put up just 3.0 more points per game (111.5) than the Grizzlies allow (108.5).
    • Golden State has a 17-0 record when putting up more than 108.5 points.
    • Memphis is 15-3 when allowing fewer than 111.5 points.
    • The Grizzlies put up an average of 110.8 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 101.0 the Warriors give up.
    • Memphis has put together a 17-4 record in games it scores more than 101.0 points.
    • Golden State has a 22-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.8 points.
    • The Warriors are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
    • The Warriors average 9.9 offensive boards per game, 2.9 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.
    • The Warriors are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank second.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.0 rebounds and gives out 7.4 assists per game along with scoring 8.4 points per contest.
    • Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who tallies 27.1 points a game in addition to his 5.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists.
    • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 5.3 threes per game.
    • Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Green in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Desmond Bane is the top scorer for the Grizzlies with 16.5 points per game. He also adds 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game to his stats.
    • Steven Adams puts up a stat line of 9.0 rebounds, 7.0 points and 2.8 assists per game for Memphis to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyus Jones holds the top spot for assists with 4.2 per game, adding 7.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per matchup.
    • Bane is reliable from distance and leads the Grizzlies with 2.7 made threes per game.
    • Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (1.8 per game).

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) embrace after defeating the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) dribbles in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    byu basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. BYU in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) drives to the basket against Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jordan Wright (4) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Vanderbilt vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) drives to the basket against Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jordan Wright (4) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    BYU vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches his team take on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches his team take on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy