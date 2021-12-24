Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (25-6) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (19-13) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Chase Center
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Warriors
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Warriors
-5.5
216.5 points
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Grizzlies
- The Warriors put up just 3.0 more points per game (111.5) than the Grizzlies allow (108.5).
- Golden State has a 17-0 record when putting up more than 108.5 points.
- Memphis is 15-3 when allowing fewer than 111.5 points.
- The Grizzlies put up an average of 110.8 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 101.0 the Warriors give up.
- Memphis has put together a 17-4 record in games it scores more than 101.0 points.
- Golden State has a 22-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.8 points.
- The Warriors are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
- The Warriors average 9.9 offensive boards per game, 2.9 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.
- The Warriors are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank second.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.0 rebounds and gives out 7.4 assists per game along with scoring 8.4 points per contest.
- Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who tallies 27.1 points a game in addition to his 5.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists.
- The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 5.3 threes per game.
- Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Green in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane is the top scorer for the Grizzlies with 16.5 points per game. He also adds 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game to his stats.
- Steven Adams puts up a stat line of 9.0 rebounds, 7.0 points and 2.8 assists per game for Memphis to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyus Jones holds the top spot for assists with 4.2 per game, adding 7.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per matchup.
- Bane is reliable from distance and leads the Grizzlies with 2.7 made threes per game.
- Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (1.8 per game).
How To Watch
December
23
2021
Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
