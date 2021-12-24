Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (25-6) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (19-13) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors

Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 23, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Warriors

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -5.5 216.5 points

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Grizzlies

The Warriors put up just 3.0 more points per game (111.5) than the Grizzlies allow (108.5).

Golden State has a 17-0 record when putting up more than 108.5 points.

Memphis is 15-3 when allowing fewer than 111.5 points.

The Grizzlies put up an average of 110.8 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 101.0 the Warriors give up.

Memphis has put together a 17-4 record in games it scores more than 101.0 points.

Golden State has a 22-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.8 points.

The Warriors are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The Warriors average 9.9 offensive boards per game, 2.9 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.

The Warriors are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank second.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.0 rebounds and gives out 7.4 assists per game along with scoring 8.4 points per contest.

Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who tallies 27.1 points a game in addition to his 5.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 5.3 threes per game.

Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Green in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch