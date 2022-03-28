Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (52-23) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (48-27) on Monday, March 28, 2022 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: FedExForum
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Warriors
- The Grizzlies record 9.9 more points per game (115.3) than the Warriors give up (105.4).
- When Memphis totals more than 105.4 points, it is 47-9.
- Golden State is 46-13 when giving up fewer than 115.3 points.
- The Warriors' 111 points per game are only 1.7 more points than the 109.3 the Grizzlies allow.
- Golden State is 36-9 when it scores more than 109.3 points.
- Memphis' record is 39-4 when it gives up fewer than 111 points.
- The Grizzlies make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (44%).
- Memphis has a 43-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44% from the field.
- The Warriors' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents (45.2%).
- Golden State has put together a 36-10 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.2% from the field.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 27.6 points and distributing 6.7 assists.
- Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10 boards in each contest while scoring 7.1 points per game.
- Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of three shots per game from beyond the arc.
- De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The Warriors' Stephen Curry averages enough points (25.5 per game) and assists (6.3 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Kevon Looney is at the top of the Golden State rebounding leaderboard with 7.6 rebounds per game. He also notches 6.3 points and adds two assists per game.
- Curry knocks down 4.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Warriors.
- Golden State's leader in steals is Curry (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Andrew Wiggins (0.7 per game).
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/18/2022
Hawks
L 120-105
Away
3/20/2022
Rockets
W 122-98
Away
3/23/2022
Nets
W 132-120
Home
3/24/2022
Pacers
W 133-103
Home
3/26/2022
Bucks
W 127-102
Home
3/28/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/30/2022
Spurs
-
Away
4/1/2022
Suns
-
Home
4/5/2022
Jazz
-
Away
4/7/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
4/9/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Spurs
L 110-108
Home
3/22/2022
Magic
L 94-90
Away
3/23/2022
Heat
W 118-104
Away
3/25/2022
Hawks
L 121-110
Away
3/27/2022
Wizards
L 123-115
Away
3/28/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
3/30/2022
Suns
-
Home
4/2/2022
Jazz
-
Home
4/3/2022
Kings
-
Away
4/7/2022
Lakers
-
Home
4/9/2022
Spurs
-
Away