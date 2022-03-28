Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

Mar 26, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry watches the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Duke Blue Devils with his son Canon during the first half in the finals of the West regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (52-23) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (48-27) on Monday, March 28, 2022 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors

Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022

8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Warriors

The Grizzlies record 9.9 more points per game (115.3) than the Warriors give up (105.4).

When Memphis totals more than 105.4 points, it is 47-9.

Golden State is 46-13 when giving up fewer than 115.3 points.

The Warriors' 111 points per game are only 1.7 more points than the 109.3 the Grizzlies allow.

Golden State is 36-9 when it scores more than 109.3 points.

Memphis' record is 39-4 when it gives up fewer than 111 points.

The Grizzlies make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (44%).

Memphis has a 43-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44% from the field.

The Warriors' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents (45.2%).

Golden State has put together a 36-10 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.2% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 27.6 points and distributing 6.7 assists.

Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10 boards in each contest while scoring 7.1 points per game.

Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of three shots per game from beyond the arc.

De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors' Stephen Curry averages enough points (25.5 per game) and assists (6.3 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Kevon Looney is at the top of the Golden State rebounding leaderboard with 7.6 rebounds per game. He also notches 6.3 points and adds two assists per game.

Curry knocks down 4.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Warriors.

Golden State's leader in steals is Curry (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Andrew Wiggins (0.7 per game).

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/18/2022 Hawks L 120-105 Away 3/20/2022 Rockets W 122-98 Away 3/23/2022 Nets W 132-120 Home 3/24/2022 Pacers W 133-103 Home 3/26/2022 Bucks W 127-102 Home 3/28/2022 Warriors - Home 3/30/2022 Spurs - Away 4/1/2022 Suns - Home 4/5/2022 Jazz - Away 4/7/2022 Nuggets - Away 4/9/2022 Pelicans - Home

